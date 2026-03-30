Trump floats Iran oil seizure as Kuwait attack deepens war risks

Donald Trump has raised fresh concerns over global energy security after saying he wants to “take the oil” in Iran, as the widening Middle East conflict continues to spread across the region.
Speaking to US media, Trump also suggested that Washington could take control of Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, underlining the increasingly aggressive options being considered as the war enters its fifth week.
The remarks come amid escalating hostilities involving the United States, Israel and Iran, with the conflict now expanding beyond its initial front lines and posing growing risks to energy infrastructure and global supply routes.
The situation has been further complicated by attacks on Gulf infrastructure. An Indian worker was killed after a strike on a power generation and water desalination facility in Kuwait, highlighting how critical civilian infrastructure is being drawn into the conflict.
Desalination plants are a vital source of drinking water across the Gulf, making them highly sensitive targets in any escalation and raising concerns over humanitarian as well as economic impacts.
At the same time, tensions remain high over the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint through which a significant share of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas is transported, increasing the risk of disruption to global energy flows.
Military escalation also appears to be under consideration. Reports indicate the United States is weighing the possibility of a ground operation, while Iran has warned it is prepared to retaliate if such a move goes ahead.
The conflict has already widened further, with Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen launching missiles towards Israel, signalling the risk of a broader regional war involving multiple fronts.
Analysts warn the situation remains highly volatile, with the coming weeks likely to be decisive in determining whether the conflict can be contained or escalates into a prolonged regional crisis with far-reaching implications for global energy markets.
Credit: BBC