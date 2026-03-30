Trump floats Iran oil seizure as Kuwait attack deepens war risks

Donald Trump has raised fresh concerns over global energy security after saying he wants to “take the oil” in Iran, as the widening Middle East conflict continues to spread across the region.

Speaking to US media, Trump also suggested that Washington could take control of Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, underlining the increasingly aggressive options being considered as the war enters its fifth week.



The remarks come amid escalating hostilities involving the United States, Israel and Iran, with the conflict now expanding beyond its initial front lines and posing growing risks to energy infrastructure and global supply routes.

The situation has been further complicated by attacks on Gulf infrastructure. An Indian worker was killed after a strike on a power generation and water desalination facility in Kuwait, highlighting how critical civilian infrastructure is being drawn into the conflict.