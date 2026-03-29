Iran threatens US, Israeli universities in Middle East

Ultimatum over alleged university strikes

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has threatened to strike Israeli and American universities in the Middle East unless the United States formally condemns what Tehran says were attacks on two Iranian universities.

In a statement carried by Tasnim News Agency, the IRGC said US-linked and Israeli universities in the “West Asia” region had become “legitimate targets”, set a deadline of 12 noon Tehran time on Monday, March 30, and told staff, students and nearby residents to stay at least one kilometre away from the campuses. AFP and other outlets separately reported the same ultimatum.