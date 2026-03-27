Trump extends 10-day Iran strike pause, says talks progress

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (March 26) he would suspend attacks on Iran’s energy plants for 10 days at Tehran’s request, while also saying talks with Iran were progressing well, even though an Iranian official rejected a US proposal to end nearly four weeks of fighting as “one-sided and unfair”.

Trump announced in a Truth Social post shortly after warning during a cabinet meeting at the White House that pressure on Iran would be increased if no deal was reached.

“As per the Iranian Government request ... I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8pm, Eastern Time,” Trump said in the post.

“Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media and others, they are going very well,” he said.

The conflict, now nearing its fourth week, has badly disrupted shipping, driven crude oil prices up by nearly 40%, caused a surge of almost 67% in shipments of liquefied natural gas to Asia, and pushed prices of nitrogen-based fertilisers, which are critical to food production, up by nearly 50%.

Despite Trump’s optimistic tone, Iran continued retaliating against US and Israeli strikes by attacking Israel and U.S. bases. It also hit Gulf states and effectively blocked Middle East fuel exports through the Strait of Hormuz.