Iran launches fresh missile barrage on Israel, rejects Trump talks

Reuters reported on Tuesday (March 24) that Iran launched multiple waves of missiles at Israel, with the Israeli military saying air raid sirens sounded across several areas, including Tel Aviv. Explosions were heard as air defence systems responded.
The attack came only hours after US President Donald Trump said there had been “very good and productive” contacts with Iranian officials aimed at securing a complete end to hostilities in the Middle East.
Iran slams Trump’s claims as fake news
Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf rejected Trump’s account, saying no negotiations had taken place. In a post on X, he accused Trump of using “fake news” to manipulate financial and oil markets and to help the United States and Israel escape what he described as a wartime quagmire.
Reuters also reported that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Trump’s remarks were part of a psychological operation and would have no effect on Tehran’s actions.
Markets jolted as oil rebounds
The renewed escalation rattled global markets after an earlier relief rally triggered by Trump’s comments.
Brent crude rose 4.2% to US$104.21 a barrel, while US crude gained 4.3% to US$91.93, reversing part of the previous day’s sharp decline as investors refocused on the risk of prolonged disruption around the Strait of Hormuz.
Back-channel diplomacy through intermediaries
Although Trump said his envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner had held talks with a senior Iranian official and would continue discussions, Reuters said there was no confirmation that direct negotiations had taken place as he described.
A European official said messages had instead been passed through Egypt, Pakistan and Gulf states. Two sources told Reuters that direct talks aimed at ending the war could potentially be held in Islamabad as soon as this week.
The war, which began on February 28, has already killed more than 2,000 people, according to Reuters.