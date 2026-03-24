Iran launches fresh missile barrage on Israel, rejects Trump talks

Iran slams Trump’s claims as fake news

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf rejected Trump’s account, saying no negotiations had taken place. In a post on X, he accused Trump of using “fake news” to manipulate financial and oil markets and to help the United States and Israel escape what he described as a wartime quagmire.

Reuters also reported that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Trump’s remarks were part of a psychological operation and would have no effect on Tehran’s actions.

Markets jolted as oil rebounds

The renewed escalation rattled global markets after an earlier relief rally triggered by Trump’s comments.

Brent crude rose 4.2% to US$104.21 a barrel, while US crude gained 4.3% to US$91.93, reversing part of the previous day’s sharp decline as investors refocused on the risk of prolonged disruption around the Strait of Hormuz.