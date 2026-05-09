Thai Festival Tokyo 2026 kicks off with a spectacular showcase of Thai culture

The 26th Thai Festival in Tokyo, Japan, kicked off today with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow delivering the opening speech. He was joined by Siam Sirimongkhon, Director-General of the Department of Community Development, Witchu Vejjajiva, Ambassador to Tokyo, Shimada Tomoaki, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs (representing the Japanese government), Thapanee Kiatpaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Niki Hirobumi, Japanese Vice Minister of Health, Labour, and Welfare, at the event.

The event is taking place at Yoyogi Park, Tokyo, from May 9–10, 2026, and it has become the largest Thai cultural event held outside Thailand.

The festival showcases a blend of traditional and modern Thai culture, bringing together Thai cuisine, traditional Thai clothing, art, performances, and more.

In his opening speech, Sihasak discussed the evolution of the Thai Festival over the past 30 years, which started from a small gathering at the Embassy of Thailand and has grown into a major cultural event.

The festival is also aimed at rebranding Thailand, highlighting the country’s modern, innovative side while maintaining its rich heritage.

This year’s festival has a special focus on Thai traditional clothing, particularly the royal attire worn by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, which is being registered as Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO this year.