Thai Festival Tokyo 2026 kicks off with a spectacular showcase of Thai culture

The 26th Thai Festival in Tokyo, Japan, kicked off today with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow delivering the opening speech. He was joined by Siam Sirimongkhon, Director-General of the Department of Community Development, Witchu Vejjajiva, Ambassador to Tokyo, Shimada Tomoaki, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs (representing the Japanese government), Thapanee Kiatpaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Niki Hirobumi, Japanese Vice Minister of Health, Labour, and Welfare, at the event.
The event is taking place at Yoyogi Park, Tokyo, from May 9–10, 2026, and it has become the largest Thai cultural event held outside Thailand.
The festival showcases a blend of traditional and modern Thai culture, bringing together Thai cuisine, traditional Thai clothing, art, performances, and more.
In his opening speech, Sihasak discussed the evolution of the Thai Festival over the past 30 years, which started from a small gathering at the Embassy of Thailand and has grown into a major cultural event.
The festival is also aimed at rebranding Thailand, highlighting the country’s modern, innovative side while maintaining its rich heritage.
This year’s festival has a special focus on Thai traditional clothing, particularly the royal attire worn by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, which is being registered as Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO this year.
The festival also pays homage to Thai food, which has become widely popular in Japan. Over the years, dishes like Tom Yum Goong and Green Curry have been replaced by Pad Kra Pao (Thai basil stir-fried chicken) and fried eggs, which have now become popular staples.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the Thai Festival serves as a platform for Cultural Diplomacy and highlights Thailand’s soft power, positioning Thai food and culture as key global ambassadors for the nation.
Thai cuisine was specifically emphasized, with durian, mangosteen, and mangoes being showcased, reflecting the popularity of Thai produce in the Japanese market.
This year’s festival also features T-pop performances under the theme of "Thai Wave", with Thai artists showcasing the growing influence of Thailand’s music scene in Japan.
Throughout the event, there are numerous traditional Thai performances, including Thai dance and Muay Thai boxing exhibitions, allowing visitors to experience Thailand’s rich cultural heritage firsthand.
The Thai Festival Tokyo 2026 marks an important moment for Thailand-Japan relations, reinforcing the economic and cultural ties between the two nations and providing a stage for Thailand's economic diplomacy to thrive.