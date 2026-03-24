Gold stays under pressure as Iran war fuels market turmoil

Gold prices remained under pressure as the conflict in Iran continued to unsettle investors, with the metal extending a steep decline triggered by rising oil prices, inflation fears and reduced expectations for interest rate cuts.

Spot gold has fallen around 15% since fighting began on February 28 and is now roughly 22% below its record high in January, reflecting a sharp shift in investor sentiment as markets struggle to price in the broader economic fallout from the war.

Although gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation and geopolitical turmoil, the current environment has complicated that role. The surge in oil prices has raised concerns that inflation could stay elevated for longer, which in turn has strengthened expectations that interest rates may remain high well into the short and medium term. That has reduced the appeal of gold as a non-yielding asset.

Analysts said the recent swings in gold prices resembled previous “black swan” shocks, when investors initially rushed to raise cash rather than hold safe-haven assets. In this phase of the market, liquidity demand has outweighed defensive buying, helping to explain why bullion has failed to benefit in the usual way from escalating geopolitical risk.

A similar pattern was seen after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, when gold rose at first before retreating as inflation and interest rate expectations began to dominate market direction.