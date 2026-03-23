Thai gold falls Bt3,950 after record 102 price adjustments

As for the main pressure factors, Jitti admitted that they were difficult to explain rationally. However, he pointed to one important signal: the strengthening of the US dollar, which had recently moved above the 33-baht level, directly weighing on gold prices.

Even so, compared with the start of 2026, gold prices are still close to their earlier level. However, they have fallen significantly from the highs seen previously in January 2026.

Another closely watched issue is the behaviour of major gold funds, particularly SPDR Gold Trust, whose movements have run counter to the price trend. During January and February 2026, the fund bought a combined 29 tonnes of gold, but in March 2026 it sold more than 40 tonnes at prices below its earlier cost base.

This has raised speculation that the market may have been pushed down to prompt retail investors to sell, before large funds return to buy again at lower levels.

Jitti advised short-term investors to hold back and monitor the situation closely, as the market remains highly uncertain and lacks clear fundamental support. Long-term investors may gradually accumulate, but should avoid rushing in with large sums, as there remains a possibility that gold prices could fall by another US$100 or more in the next phase.

“The overall gold market is currently in a highly abnormal state due to pressure from the currency and the movements of large funds. Investors should therefore exercise particular caution in making investment decisions,” Jitti said.