Liverpool host Chelsea in Premier League big match at Anfield

Tonight’s Premier League big match sees fourth-placed Liverpool, on 58 points, host ninth-placed Chelsea, on 48 points, in matchday 36 of the 2025/26 English Premier League at Anfield.

Which team will claim the victory? The match kicks off on May 9, 2026, at 6.30pm. Football fans will not want to miss it.



Liverpool vs Chelsea head-to-head record

October 4, 2025: Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool, Premier League

May 4, 2025: Chelsea 3-1 Liverpool, Premier League

October 20, 2024: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League

February 25, 2024: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool, League Cup

January 31, 2024: Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League



Recent form

Liverpool’s latest form: Won 3, drawn 0, lost 3, scoring 9 goals and conceding 9 in their last six matches.

Chelsea’s latest form: Won 2, drawn 0, lost 4, scoring 9 goals and conceding 10 in their last six matches.



Expected starting line-ups

Liverpool (4-2-3-1):

Freddie Woodman; Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Jeremie Frimpong, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz; Cody Gakpo.

Chelsea (3-4-2-1):

Filip Jørgensen; Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Jorrel Hato; Reece James, Moisés Caicedo, Roméo Lavia, Marc Cucurella; Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernández; João Pedro.