Liverpool host Chelsea in Premier League big match at Anfield

SATURDAY, MAY 09, 2026
Liverpool host Chelsea in Premier League big match at Anfield

Liverpool face Chelsea at Anfield in Premier League matchday 36 on May 9, with both sides chasing a crucial late-season win.

Tonight’s Premier League big match sees fourth-placed Liverpool, on 58 points, host ninth-placed Chelsea, on 48 points, in matchday 36 of the 2025/26 English Premier League at Anfield.

Which team will claim the victory? The match kicks off on May 9, 2026, at 6.30pm. Football fans will not want to miss it.


Liverpool vs Chelsea head-to-head record

  • October 4, 2025: Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool, Premier League
  • May 4, 2025: Chelsea 3-1 Liverpool, Premier League
  • October 20, 2024: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League
  • February 25, 2024: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool, League Cup
  • January 31, 2024: Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League


Recent form

Liverpool’s latest form: Won 3, drawn 0, lost 3, scoring 9 goals and conceding 9 in their last six matches.

Chelsea’s latest form: Won 2, drawn 0, lost 4, scoring 9 goals and conceding 10 in their last six matches.


Expected starting line-ups

Liverpool (4-2-3-1):
Freddie Woodman; Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Jeremie Frimpong, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz; Cody Gakpo.

Chelsea (3-4-2-1):
Filip Jørgensen; Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Jorrel Hato; Reece James, Moisés Caicedo, Roméo Lavia, Marc Cucurella; Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernández; João Pedro.

Premier League fixtures, Saturday May 9, 2026

  • 6.30pm: Liverpool vs Chelsea
  • 9pm: Fulham vs Bournemouth
  • 9pm: Brighton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • 9pm: Sunderland vs Manchester United
  • 11.30pm: Manchester City vs Brentford

Premier League fixtures, Sunday May 10, 2026

  • 8pm: Burnley vs Aston Villa
  • 8pm: Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
  • 8pm: Crystal Palace vs Everton
  • 10.30pm: West Ham United vs Arsenal

Thai football fans can watch the Premier League live online through:

 

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