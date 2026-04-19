Man City v Arsenal could reshape the Premier League title race

SUNDAY, APRIL 19, 2026

Sunday's meeting may not decide the title, but it could send Arsenal nine points clear or pull Manchester City back into control.

  • The match is pivotal for the title race, as a win could move Arsenal nine points clear, while a Manchester City victory would put them back in control of their own destiny.
  • Historical statistics favor Manchester City, who have a 79.5% win rate in April, compared to Arsenal's weakest monthly record under Mikel Arteta at 42.3%.
  • Both teams face significant injuries, with Arsenal's key attacker Bukayo Saka ruled out and Manchester City missing three key defenders: Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and John Stones.

The Premier League title race may not end here, but the picture will become much clearer after Manchester City face Arsenal on Sunday night, April 19, 2026.

The result could determine whether the Gunners move nine points clear or whether City pull themselves back into a position to shape their own destiny.

Readiness analysis: contrasting April statistics

Manchester City are known for being at its strongest in the closing stretch of the season, especially in April.

In Premier League matches during that month, they have a 79.5% win rate and average 2.51 points per game, their best figures of any month.

By contrast, Arsenal under Mikel Arteta have their weakest April record, with a 42.3% win rate and an average of 1.54 points per game.

The Gunners have also shown clear signs of fatigue, committing 15 errors leading to a shot since the start of 2026.

Latest team news: Saka out, O'Reilly ready

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Nico O'Reilly is fit and available for the match.

However, City will still be without three key defenders, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and John Stones, who remain injured.

Arsenal: The biggest blow for Arsenal is that Bukayo Saka will definitely miss this match.

Mikel Merino is still sidelined with a foot injury.

Martin Ødegaard, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber will all need late fitness checks.

Expected line-ups

Man City (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly; Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Jérémy Doku; Erling Haaland.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): David Raya; Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Piero Hincapié; Martín Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli; Viktor Gyökeres.

The spellings in the projected XIs were checked against Premier League and club records; the XIs themselves remain expected line-ups, not official teams.

Premier League Matchweek 33

Sunday, April 19

  • 8pm Everton v Liverpool Live: AIS Play Channel 502, Monomax 2
  • 8pm Aston Villa v Sunderland Live: AIS Play Channel 504, Monomax 4
  • 8pm Nottingham Forest v Burnley Live: AIS Play Channel 506, Monomax 6
  • 10.30pm Man City v Arsenal Live: AIS Play Channel 503, Monomax 3, MONO 29
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