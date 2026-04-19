Man City v Arsenal could reshape the Premier League title race

Readiness analysis: contrasting April statistics

Manchester City are known for being at its strongest in the closing stretch of the season, especially in April.

In Premier League matches during that month, they have a 79.5% win rate and average 2.51 points per game, their best figures of any month.

By contrast, Arsenal under Mikel Arteta have their weakest April record, with a 42.3% win rate and an average of 1.54 points per game.

The Gunners have also shown clear signs of fatigue, committing 15 errors leading to a shot since the start of 2026.