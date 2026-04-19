Man City v Arsenal could reshape the Premier League title race

The Premier League title race may not end here, but the picture will become much clearer after Manchester City face Arsenal on Sunday night, April 19, 2026.
The result could determine whether the Gunners move nine points clear or whether City pull themselves back into a position to shape their own destiny.
Manchester City are known for being at its strongest in the closing stretch of the season, especially in April.
In Premier League matches during that month, they have a 79.5% win rate and average 2.51 points per game, their best figures of any month.
By contrast, Arsenal under Mikel Arteta have their weakest April record, with a 42.3% win rate and an average of 1.54 points per game.
The Gunners have also shown clear signs of fatigue, committing 15 errors leading to a shot since the start of 2026.
Manchester City: Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Nico O'Reilly is fit and available for the match.
However, City will still be without three key defenders, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and John Stones, who remain injured.
Arsenal: The biggest blow for Arsenal is that Bukayo Saka will definitely miss this match.
Mikel Merino is still sidelined with a foot injury.
Martin Ødegaard, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber will all need late fitness checks.
Man City (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly; Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Jérémy Doku; Erling Haaland.
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): David Raya; Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Piero Hincapié; Martín Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli; Viktor Gyökeres.
The spellings in the projected XIs were checked against Premier League and club records; the XIs themselves remain expected line-ups, not official teams.
Sunday, April 19