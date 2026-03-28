Ajalawich closes in on JAT title with albatross-fuelled 68

In the Girls’ Open, Kwannapat Suan-in returned a 72, mixing two birdies with four bogeys. Her two-round total of level-par 144 kept her at the top of the leaderboard, one stroke ahead of Palinee Vimoonchart on 145.

“Although I played according to my game plan, I didn’t putt the way I wanted too. That’s why I hit over par today. I hit the driver well and hit the fairways, but I couldn’t control the speed of the ball on the fairway. About tomorrow, I want to take a better control and play a lot more carefully,” said Kwannaphat, 17, from Phitsanulok.

In the Boys’ Class B division, Javier Bautista of the Philippines took control with a two-day total of nine-over-par 153. Thailand’s Peemawat Kaewklinjhan was second on 29-over 171, while Jirawat Luangthongkum was third on 62-over 206.

In the Girls’ Class B competition, Aeyavarin Pradubyart moved into the outright lead on 22-over-par 166. Kritpannarot Kritamanorot followed closely in second on 23-over 167, while Sirinyamas Thummarattadee was third on 28-over 172.

Saturday also marked the second day of competition and the opening round for Classes C and D.

In Boys’ Class C, Sutinun Munsarin set the early pace with an 11-over-par 83. Tarin Thongpaiboonkit was second on 18-over 90, while Nattapat Thapthong held third on 27-over 99.

In the Girls’ Class C division, Nataphat Jermwongratachai carded an 11-over 83 to take the lead, with Ivivarin Pradubyart second on 24-over 96.

In Boys’ Class D, Ponpichai Sangprasert opened with a 25-over-par 97 to lead the field, ahead of Bavonwong Jirawong, who was second on 37-over 109.

Meanwhile, in the Girls’ Class D division, Nalinticha Nattaradol surged into the solo lead with an eight-over-par 80. Laya Tammanu and Thongchomphunut Rojviboonchai shared second place after both posted 10-over 82.

Organised by TrustGolf, JAT 2026 is a leading international junior circuit offering advanced training support and opportunities for global recognition, including ranking on the Junior Golf Scoreboard and the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

The tournament is divided into age-group categories — Class A (15–18), Class B (13–14), Class C (11–12) and Class D (9–10) — with stroke play contested over 54 and 36 holes respectively.

This year also features the introduction of the Rising Junior Asian Tour, a one-day 18-hole event designed for emerging talent in the younger age groups.