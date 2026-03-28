Ajalawich closes in on JAT title with albatross-fuelled 68

Ajalawich Anantasetthakul moved into a commanding position on Saturday (March 28) after carding a four-under-par 68 for a two-round total of seven-under 137, taking the outright lead in both the Open and Boys’ Class A divisions at the Junior Asian Tour (JAT) 2026 Season Opener.
The Bangkok youngster produced the standout moment of the tournament so far with a sensational albatross at his opening hole, the 10th, at Rayong Green Valley Country Club. It was the third albatross of his career. From 240 yards out, the teenager struck a five-wood that landed softly before rolling into the cup, setting the tone for a superb round.
Despite back-to-back bogeys at the 11th and 13th, Ajalawich responded well with a birdie at the 14th. Another dropped shot followed at the 15th after he found trouble off the tee, but he quickly regained his composure. A strong finish, featuring three birdies at the 4th, 5th and 7th, secured his 68 on the par-72 layout.
“Starting with an albatross gave me confidence that I could go low today,” Ajalawich said. “I made a couple of mistakes with those bogeys, but I’m glad I bounced back on the back nine. Overall, I’m satisfied with the round. This course is definitely not one you can take lightly.”
Looking ahead to the final round, he added: “I just want to keep playing the same way and not put too much pressure on myself. If I stay relaxed, I think I can finish strong.”
South Korea’s Kim Doyun mounted a strong challenge with a five-under 67 to climb to three-under 141, leaving him four shots behind the leader in second place in both the Open and Boys’ Class A divisions. Indonesia’s Jayawardana Dornan was third on one-under 143.
With one round remaining, the stage is set for a compelling finish as Ajalawich looks to maintain his momentum and convert his lead into victory.
In the Girls’ Open, Kwannapat Suan-in returned a 72, mixing two birdies with four bogeys. Her two-round total of level-par 144 kept her at the top of the leaderboard, one stroke ahead of Palinee Vimoonchart on 145.
“Although I played according to my game plan, I didn’t putt the way I wanted too. That’s why I hit over par today. I hit the driver well and hit the fairways, but I couldn’t control the speed of the ball on the fairway. About tomorrow, I want to take a better control and play a lot more carefully,” said Kwannaphat, 17, from Phitsanulok.
In the Boys’ Class B division, Javier Bautista of the Philippines took control with a two-day total of nine-over-par 153. Thailand’s Peemawat Kaewklinjhan was second on 29-over 171, while Jirawat Luangthongkum was third on 62-over 206.
In the Girls’ Class B competition, Aeyavarin Pradubyart moved into the outright lead on 22-over-par 166. Kritpannarot Kritamanorot followed closely in second on 23-over 167, while Sirinyamas Thummarattadee was third on 28-over 172.
Saturday also marked the second day of competition and the opening round for Classes C and D.
In Boys’ Class C, Sutinun Munsarin set the early pace with an 11-over-par 83. Tarin Thongpaiboonkit was second on 18-over 90, while Nattapat Thapthong held third on 27-over 99.
In the Girls’ Class C division, Nataphat Jermwongratachai carded an 11-over 83 to take the lead, with Ivivarin Pradubyart second on 24-over 96.
In Boys’ Class D, Ponpichai Sangprasert opened with a 25-over-par 97 to lead the field, ahead of Bavonwong Jirawong, who was second on 37-over 109.
Meanwhile, in the Girls’ Class D division, Nalinticha Nattaradol surged into the solo lead with an eight-over-par 80. Laya Tammanu and Thongchomphunut Rojviboonchai shared second place after both posted 10-over 82.
Organised by TrustGolf, JAT 2026 is a leading international junior circuit offering advanced training support and opportunities for global recognition, including ranking on the Junior Golf Scoreboard and the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).
The tournament is divided into age-group categories — Class A (15–18), Class B (13–14), Class C (11–12) and Class D (9–10) — with stroke play contested over 54 and 36 holes respectively.
This year also features the introduction of the Rising Junior Asian Tour, a one-day 18-hole event designed for emerging talent in the younger age groups.