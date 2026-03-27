Ajalawich fires three-under 69 to lead JAT season opener in Rayong

Sixteen-year-old Thai prospect Ajalawich Anantasetthakul carded a three-under-par 69 to take the outright lead in both the Open and Boys Class A divisions after the first round of the Junior Asian Tour (JAT) 2026 season opener at Rayong Green Valley Country Club (par 72) on Friday (March 27).

Starting from the first tee, Ajalawich built early momentum with birdies on holes 4 and 6 before dropping a shot on the 8th. He regained control on the back nine, adding two more birdies on the 10th and 17th to complete a solid opening round and move to the top of the leaderboard.

“I just got back from the United States, where I made major changes to both my swing and equipment, so I’m still adjusting,” Ajalawich said. “I also won the Optimist event recently, so I felt a bit excited coming into this tournament, but not too much. I managed my game well today, but there are still two more days to go.”