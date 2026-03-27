Ajalawich fires three-under 69 to lead JAT season opener in Rayong

Sixteen-year-old Thai prospect Ajalawich Anantasetthakul carded a three-under-par 69 to take the outright lead in both the Open and Boys Class A divisions after the first round of the Junior Asian Tour (JAT) 2026 season opener at Rayong Green Valley Country Club (par 72) on Friday (March 27).
Starting from the first tee, Ajalawich built early momentum with birdies on holes 4 and 6 before dropping a shot on the 8th. He regained control on the back nine, adding two more birdies on the 10th and 17th to complete a solid opening round and move to the top of the leaderboard.
“I just got back from the United States, where I made major changes to both my swing and equipment, so I’m still adjusting,” Ajalawich said. “I also won the Optimist event recently, so I felt a bit excited coming into this tournament, but not too much. I managed my game well today, but there are still two more days to go.”
Indonesia’s Jayawardana Dornan sat in second place in both the Open and Boys Class A categories after posting an even-par 72, while Thailand’s Panot Sukanant was third at one-over-par 73.
In the Boys Class B division, the Philippines’ Javier Bautista held the solo lead at three-over-par 75. Thailand’s Peemawat Kaewklinjan was second at 15-over-par 87, followed by Jirawat Luengthongkham in third at 35-over-par 107.
Meanwhile, in the girls’ competition, 17-year-olds Kwannapat Suan-in and Palinee Wimoonchart shared the lead in both the Open and Girls Class A divisions after matching rounds of two-under-par 70. South Korea’s Choi Lin was second at one-over-par 73.
Kwannapat, making her JAT debut, expressed satisfaction with her performance. “This is my first JAT event, and it’s been a great experience. I’m happy with how I played today and gave myself plenty of chances, although I believe I could have done even better. I’ll keep pushing in the next rounds,” she said.
In the Girls Class B division, Ayevarin Pradubyart and Kritpannarot Kritmanorot shared the lead at 12-over-par 84, with Teerin Tantimuratha third at 16-over-par 88.
The Junior Asian Tour, organised with support from Trust Golf, features boys’ and girls’ competitions across multiple age groups, ranging from Class A (15–18) to Class D (9–10), with additional Rising divisions for younger and beginner players.
The tournament is played in a stroke-play format, with results recognised by the Junior Golf Scoreboard and contributing to the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).