Premier League returns as Arsenal, Liverpool chase key wins

The Premier League returns with four straight days of action from Saturday (April 11) to Tuesday (April 14), featuring key matches in the title race and derby clashes that could reshape the table in an instant.

Every match will be shown live on Monomax, with selected fixtures also available on MONO29.

Saturday gets underway at 2am (overnight from Friday, April 10), with Monomax showing West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers as both sides look for more points.