Premier League returns as Arsenal, Liverpool chase key wins

The Premier League returns with four straight days of action from Saturday (April 11) to Tuesday (April 14), featuring key matches in the title race and derby clashes that could reshape the table in an instant.
Every match will be shown live on Monomax, with selected fixtures also available on MONO29.
Saturday gets underway at 2am (overnight from Friday, April 10), with Monomax showing West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers as both sides look for more points.
That is followed at 6.30pm by Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth, with the Gunners, as league leaders, seeking three points to protect their advantage at the top.
Then, at 9pm, two matches kick off simultaneously: Brentford v Everton, with every point carrying weight, and this match will be shown on both Monomax and MONO29; and Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion, a meeting between contrasting sides.
Saturday wraps up at 11.30pm with Liverpool v Fulham, with the home side looking to strengthen their position in the table.