US lawmakers urge use of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump over ‘illegal’ Iran war claims

A growing number of US politicians are calling on the administration to consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office, citing allegations that he has escalated an “illegal” war with Iran.

Representative Yassamin Ansari (Democrat, Arizona) said in a post on X that Trump was “escalating a devastating, illegal war” and urged action under the 25th Amendment.

Other Democrats have also criticised Trump’s threats regarding strikes on Iranian infrastructure. Senator Chris Murphy (Democrat, Connecticut) wrote that if he were in Trump’s Cabinet, he would “spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment”.