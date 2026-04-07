US lawmakers urge use of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump over ‘illegal’ Iran war claims

TUESDAY, APRIL 07, 2026

US Representative Yassamin Ansari has called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked against President Donald Trump, as more Democrats cite the Iran war and escalating rhetoric as grounds for removal.

A growing number of US politicians are calling on the administration to consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office, citing allegations that he has escalated an “illegal” war with Iran.

Representative Yassamin Ansari (Democrat, Arizona) said in a post on X that Trump was “escalating a devastating, illegal war” and urged action under the 25th Amendment.

Other Democrats have also criticised Trump’s threats regarding strikes on Iranian infrastructure. Senator Chris Murphy (Democrat, Connecticut) wrote that if he were in Trump’s Cabinet, he would “spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment”.


What the 25th Amendment is

The 25th Amendment, passed by Congress in 1965 and ratified in 1967, sets out rules for presidential succession and presidential incapacity.

Its key provisions include:

  • The vice president becomes president if the president dies, resigns, or is removed.
  • If the vice presidency is vacant, the president nominates a replacement, subject to congressional approval.
  • The president can temporarily transfer power voluntarily.
  • Under Section 4, the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet can declare the president unable to discharge the duties of office, making the vice president acting president. If contested, Congress can decide the issue.
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