Trump, Israel tighten Iran pressure before Hormuz deadline

US President Donald Trump and Israel intensified pressure on Iran on Saturday (April 4), warning Tehran that it must reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on its energy infrastructure, as Iranian and US forces searched for a missing American crew member from one of two downed warplanes.

As the war moved into its sixth week, Washington faced mounting risks on several fronts: the possibility that a US service member may still be alive and evading capture inside Iran, little prospect of imminent peace talks, and opinion polls showing weak public support for the conflict.

Since the war began with a joint US-Israeli bombardment of Iran on February 28, Trump has swung repeatedly between suggesting diplomacy may still be possible and threatening to bomb the Islamic Republic “back to the Stone Ages”. On Saturday, he said the latest deadline he had set for ending the war was rapidly approaching.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had given Iran ten days to “MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT”, adding that there were “48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them” and ending the message with: “Glory be to GOD!”

In what appeared to be a further effort to tighten the pressure after Trump’s ultimatum, a senior Israeli defence official said Israel was preparing possible strikes on Iranian energy facilities and was waiting for approval from the United States. The official said any such attacks could come within the next week. Trump has also previously threatened to hit Iranian power plants if Tehran refused to comply.

Iran, however, warned both Washington and Israel against broadening the war. Iranian media reported a warning that the “entire region will become a hell for you” if the attacks escalated further.