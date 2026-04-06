Trump gives Iran until Tuesday night to reopen Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has said Iran has until Tuesday night to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on key infrastructure, according to an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Sunday.

“If they don’t do something by Tuesday evening, they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing,” Trump told the newspaper.

Later on Sunday, Trump posted on social media: “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” without mentioning Iran or giving further details. White House representatives could not immediately be reached for comment on the post.

In a separate social media post earlier the same day, Trump had warned that Iran would face infrastructure attacks if it failed to reopen the strait by Tuesday, though he did not specify a time.