Is Bab al-Mandeb becoming a second Hormuz?

The risk of a wider global trade shock is growing as attention shifts to the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, with warnings it could emerge as a second critical chokepoint alongside the Strait of Hormuz.

The concern comes after signals from Iran-linked circles that allied forces could target Bab al-Mandeb in response to escalating pressure over Hormuz. The move would mark a significant expansion of the conflict’s economic front, shifting from regional disruption to a broader threat against global trade routes.

Bab al-Mandeb sits between Yemen and the Horn of Africa, linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and onward to the Indian Ocean. It is a key maritime corridor for oil shipments and container traffic heading towards Europe via the Suez Canal.

The strait carries a substantial share of global energy flows, including crude oil and refined products transported from the Middle East to European markets. It is also a major artery for global trade, with roughly 10% of seaborne commerce passing through the route.