Hormuz closure disrupts jet fuel flows and puts airlines under pressure

The aviation industry is facing a severe fuel crisis, with airlines across Asia scrambling to adjust their strategies. Carriers are reducing flights, adding refuelling stops and loading as much reserve fuel as possible at departure airports after the war in the Middle East tightened supplies of jet fuel, worsening an industry already burdened by enormous fuel costs.

Middle East war wipes out 21% of fuel supply routes

Airlines in Europe are also bracing for the impact. Data from analytics firm Kpler shows that Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz has already cut off nearly 21% of global seaborne jet fuel transport routes.

Unlike previous crises, which mainly affected prices, this one is directly hitting physical supply, prompting governments, airports and airlines to consider fuel rationing measures.

Shukor Yusof, founder of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics, said airlines were deeply concerned because there was no clarity over when the war would end or when supply chains from the Arabian Gulf could return to normal.

Analysts believe Asia, Europe and Africa are at greatest risk of severe disruption, while the United States remains relatively sheltered thanks to sufficient domestic fuel stocks.