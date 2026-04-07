Middle East war hits Thai hotels as Q2 bookings slump; THA urges government action to steady tourism

The Thai Hotels Association (THA) held a meeting on April 1, 2026 to gather views on the Middle East crisis and its impact on Thailand’s hotel industry, including updated assessments and forward booking trends.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the THA, said overall performance in Q1 2026 met targets, but the association is increasingly concerned about Q2, as forward bookings have slowed and are weaker than the same period last year. For Q3-Q4, most markets are in a “wait-and-see” mode.



Regional impact snapshot