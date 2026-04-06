Anutin prepares revised oil plan as Middle East crisis drags on

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government is preparing to adjust its domestic oil management plan in response to the energy crisis, as the conflict in the Middle East is likely to drag on.

In a Facebook post on Monday (April 6), Anutin said the war in the Middle East had widened and escalated, with more attacks on infrastructure and oil refineries, as reflected in the positions taken by the leaders of the countries involved and in international media reports.

“Such conditions put the world at risk of an energy crisis, particularly because of the gap between the supply of and demand for oil shipped from the Middle East to the rest of the world,” he said.

“It is reasonable to believe that the conflict will intensify and may continue for a long time before it comes to an end.”

He added that the problem many countries would face would not be limited to much higher oil prices. Securing oil imports from abroad would also become more difficult, and Thailand is among the countries that depend heavily on imported crude from oil-producing nations around the world.