Anutin names six oil-hoarding tricks, orders DSI crackdown

He said such conduct amounted to robbing the public. At present, he said, the government is using the Oil Fuel Fund to subsidise prices by around 17 baht per litre in order to keep transport and travel functioning normally, leaving the fund with losses of more than 50 billion baht. That money, he said, is intended to help Thai people, not to subsidise fuel that is then diverted for speculative profit abroad. For that reason, he said, he had ordered DSI to take up the case as a special investigation and pursue those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.

Anutin said another striking anomaly was the jump in domestic oil consumption. Thailand’s normal daily use is about 67 million litres, he said, but since the Middle East conflict intensified, the figure has surged to almost 90 million litres a day, despite there being no matching shift in economic or industrial activity to justify such an increase. He said that strengthened the government’s suspicion that hoarding and illicit diversion were indeed taking place, and vowed to restore supply volumes to normal levels.

For people preparing to travel during Songkran, Anutin said he could assure the public, on his honour as prime minister, that Thailand has enough fuel. He said the government had coordinated with operators under Sections 7 and 10 to prepare reserve fuel trucks, and had also temporarily eased transport regulations so that tankers could be dispatched around the clock to refill stations facing shortages as soon as requests came in.

He urged the public not to panic. There is no need, he said, to fill drums or jerry cans and stockpile fuel at home, because such behaviour would only worsen shortages at petrol stations unnecessarily. Motorists should continue using their vehicles and refuelling as normal, he said, and would be able to travel safely for the holiday and return to work without disruption.

Looking further ahead, Anutin said this centre would hand over to a more intensive “Middle East Situation Centre Plus” under the next government, with a broader remit that would include restructuring energy prices to make them fairer and more in line with global conditions, as well as deeper relief measures for the public.

He said Thailand may import all of its crude oil, but it has efficient refineries and a global procurement network through PTT. The government, he said, has already confirmed forward crude orders that will be delivered continuously through to early June, while additional supplies are being sought from other sources all the time. Some matters may not be discussed publicly in detail because they involve national security and negotiating strategy, he said, but insisted that nothing is being concealed from the public.





He ended by thanking officials from all agencies for working honestly and diligently to protect national interests, and said the government would continue to put the public first as it steers the country through the crisis.