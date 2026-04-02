PM slams "traitorous" oil smugglers as Cambodia-bound racket uncovered

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has launched a scathing attack on fuel smugglers, labelling those illegally transporting oil into Cambodia as "evil" and "national traitors" during a press briefing on 2 April 2026.
Following a report from the Royal Thai Navy detailing a sophisticated cross-border smuggling operation, the Prime Minister announced that a specialised "hunting unit" has been established to track down hoarders and opportunists who are artificially inflating prices or siphoning resources out of the country.
While Anutin noted that these groups are relatively small in number, he emphasised that their actions constitute a significant threat to national security.
"It’s evil," the PM stated bluntly when asked about the severity of the smuggling charges. When pressed further on whether the act could be described as "selling out the nation," Anutin nodded and replied, "That works too."
The investigation has reportedly identified a corporate entity as the primary driver behind the racket. Pol Lt Gen Rutthapon Naowarat, Minister of Justice, is expected to provide a comprehensive report on the matter this afternoon. The crackdown is being managed as a high-level joint operation involving the police, the military, and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).
Anutin also took the opportunity to defend his administration’s economic policies amidst public outcry over high fuel costs and a proposed 1-baht reduction in diesel excise tax currently being handled by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas. He dismissed social media criticism suggesting the government is prioritizing "big business" over the welfare of ordinary citizens.
"I want to make this clear: This government is here because of the people," Anutin said. "I would never even dream of seeing anyone as more important than the citizens who elected me. We are well aware of who put us here, and I will not protect anyone over the people."
Addressing the personal toll of online backlash, the PM admitted he listens to all feedback, including harsh comments. "To say I smile and feel nothing when reading them wouldn't be true, but I cannot let it get to me because it is the right of the people to express their opinions," he added.
The government is currently navigating a delicate balance, attempting to lower the public's financial burden while ensuring that domestic fuel prices do not drop so low, relative to neighbours like Malaysia, that they further incentivise smuggling and hoarding. Anutin concluded by guaranteeing that no member of the Cabinet has a conflict of interest in the current oil crisis, promising full transparency as the investigation into the smuggling syndicates continues.