PM slams "traitorous" oil smugglers as Cambodia-bound racket uncovered

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has launched a scathing attack on fuel smugglers, labelling those illegally transporting oil into Cambodia as "evil" and "national traitors" during a press briefing on 2 April 2026.

Following a report from the Royal Thai Navy detailing a sophisticated cross-border smuggling operation, the Prime Minister announced that a specialised "hunting unit" has been established to track down hoarders and opportunists who are artificially inflating prices or siphoning resources out of the country.

While Anutin noted that these groups are relatively small in number, he emphasised that their actions constitute a significant threat to national security.

"It’s evil," the PM stated bluntly when asked about the severity of the smuggling charges. When pressed further on whether the act could be described as "selling out the nation," Anutin nodded and replied, "That works too."

The investigation has reportedly identified a corporate entity as the primary driver behind the racket. Pol Lt Gen Rutthapon Naowarat, Minister of Justice, is expected to provide a comprehensive report on the matter this afternoon. The crackdown is being managed as a high-level joint operation involving the police, the military, and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).