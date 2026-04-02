High oil costs drag Songkran spending to its lowest in 4 years

Thanavath Phonvichai, chairman of the advisory board of the Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting and president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC), said Thailand’s economy is now being affected by the war between the US and Iran through higher oil prices.

He said the government had allowed prices to move in line with market mechanisms.

However, global oil prices were abnormally high, with crude at US$110 per barrel.

This has triggered a transport crisis and, together with freight charges, pushed oil costs to around THB60 per litre.

What matters most, he said, is the Thai economy, and the first gauge is the atmosphere during Songkran, which is normally the peak spending period.

With oil prices having risen by THB8, people have become more cautious in their spending, as happened during the Russia-Ukraine war and the Covid-19 period.

“What we need to watch is how many foreign tourists will come. We have to wait for the foreign tourist figures during Songkran. Last year’s Songkran numbers reflected that the rest of the world was also being shaken, just as we were. But if tourist arrivals are strong because the Soft Power of Songkran stands out, the atmosphere should look brighter.”