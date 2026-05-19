Boon Rawd confirms Sunit Scott exit amid allegation involving Siranudh Scott

Boon Rawd Brewery Co Ltd issued a statement on Tuesday expressing regret over an incident involving Sunit Scott, also known as Pi, and Siranudh Scott, also known as Psi, while reaffirming its stance against all forms of violence.

The statement, dated May 19, 2026, was issued by the Boon Rawd Group and signed by Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, president of Boon Rawd Brewery Co Ltd.

The group said it had acknowledged the facts surrounding Sunit Scott and wished to express its deepest regret to Siranudh Scott over the incident and its impact on him, those involved, family members and wider society.

Boon Rawd said it understood the concerns and unease arising from the incident and expressed concern for everyone affected.

The company said it wished to make clear that it opposed and did not support domestic violence in any form, whether physical, verbal, threatening or any behaviour that violates the rights and dignity of others.

It said this position had long been one of the organisation’s core principles.

Boon Rawd also confirmed that Sunit Scott, as the person accused in the matter, had already left all positions in the company.

The group said it would fully cooperate with relevant agencies in examining the facts to ensure fairness for all parties, without exception or discrimination.