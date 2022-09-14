Boonrawd Brewery CEO dies in the US

Chutinant was reportedly seeking medical treatment for an undisclosed illness.

He is survived by his wife, Khunying Piyapat, and their three children, Chitpas Kridakorn, Nantaya Bhirombhakdi and Lieutenant Naiyanobh Bhirombhakdi. Ms Chitpas is a Democrat Party MP.

Born on April 9, 1957, Chutinant was of the Bhirompakdi’s family third generation to run Thailand’s over-80-year-old brewery, that expanded into foods and beverages.

He graduated from Boston and Harvard universities with degrees in economics and business management, respectively. He served as president and CEO of Boonrawd Brewery as well as chairman of the board of directors at Singha Estate and also held other high-level executive positions.

Chutinant was also the president of the Paralympic Committee of Thailand.

Many important figures in sport mourned his death via social media on Tuesday, including Maj-General Intarat Yodbangtoey, honorary president of the Thai Amateur Weightlifting Association and president of the Federation of National Sports Associations.