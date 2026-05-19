Thai Government and Nippon Steel Join Forces to Forge a 'Green Industry'

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul backs electric arc furnaces and tougher anti-dumping rules to modernise the nation's vital steel sector.

The Thai government has announced a strategic partnership with Japanese steelmaking giant Nippon Steel Corporation to transition the country’s steel sector into an eco-friendly "green industry," while promising tougher trade measures to protect local manufacturers from foreign dumping.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul hosted high-level talks at Government House on Tuesday with Takahiro Mori, representative director and executive vice president of Nippon Steel.

The meeting, which included Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun and Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, focused on modernising Thailand's industrial base and cutting carbon emissions.

Driving the Green Transition

A central pillar of the discussions was accelerating the adoption of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) technology. Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek revealed that the administration aims to aggressively phase out older, more polluting production methods in favour of EAF systems within the next few years.