Boonrawd Brewery wins 2 HR Asia awards for excellence in staff management and development.
Boonrawd Brewery has recently won 2 awards in Human Resources Management from HR Asia magazine, one of the most widely trusted Human Resources magazines in Asia, for the second year in a row.
The company received the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022, and the We Care: HR Asia Most Caring Companies Awards 2022, which are testaments to how the company treats its employees like family members and creates a great working environment to improve skills and potentials for sustainable growth.
Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, Chief Executive Officer Boonrawd Brewery Co., Ltd., revealed that "Boonrawd Brewery has always put people at its core for the past 89 years. As time changes, how we manage and develop our people does not limit to just treating them as family members but develops and helps them realize their potential so that everyone can work together as a team".
However, the challenge of developing personnel in each and every one's differences. A big company like Boonrawd house diverse people, so the management needs to set everyone's sight on the same goal and involve them in helping drive the organization forward sustainably.
"Every single person has contributed to the company's success. My job is to ensure that every staff can grow and everyone can collaborate and work with joy and passion, not just responsibilities," he said.
Sunit Scott, Head of Organization Capability of Boonrawd Brewery Co., Ltd., reveals says that "We aim to build the right attitude and mindset. Although it could be difficult sometimes, it's all worthwhile in the end, as one person's perspective can make or break the company, ".
" HR's job is to be open to opinions and understand different generations' perspectives. The more we know, the more we can build up their strengths and advantages together and develop them the right way. We want our people to realize their potential in both work and life, and ultimately contribute positively back to society," he added.
The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 and the We Care: HR Asia Most Caring Companies Awards 2022 from HR Asia magazine, one of the most widely trusted Human Resources magazines in Asia, are awarded based on employee affinity and satisfaction on different aspects such as good internal management or HR practices that support the staff.
While the Most Caring Companies Award is a special prize awarded to companies that placed their importance on taking care of employees and workplace excellence in 2022, with over 219 Thai organizations applying for the award.