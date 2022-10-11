Boonrawd Brewery wins 2 HR Asia awards for excellence in staff management and development.

The company received the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022, and the We Care: HR Asia Most Caring Companies Awards 2022, which are testaments to how the company treats its employees like family members and creates a great working environment to improve skills and potentials for sustainable growth.

Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, Chief Executive Officer Boonrawd Brewery Co., Ltd., revealed that "Boonrawd Brewery has always put people at its core for the past 89 years. As time changes, how we manage and develop our people does not limit to just treating them as family members but develops and helps them realize their potential so that everyone can work together as a team".

However, the challenge of developing personnel in each and every one's differences. A big company like Boonrawd house diverse people, so the management needs to set everyone's sight on the same goal and involve them in helping drive the organization forward sustainably.

"Every single person has contributed to the company's success. My job is to ensure that every staff can grow and everyone can collaborate and work with joy and passion, not just responsibilities," he said.