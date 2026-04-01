FTI survey finds corruption ‘worsening’ and adding heavy hidden costs for Thai businesses



Corruption seen as getting worse

The survey found 85.7% of respondents believe corruption has become more severe compared with the past, while 11.8% said it is unchanged and 2.5% said it has declined. The results suggest the problem remains deeply rooted and continues to erode business confidence.

Among the leading causes cited were:

Patronage culture and conflicts of interest: 70.9%

Legal loopholes and weak enforcement: 57.2%

High official discretion: 53.0%

Political interference in the civil service system: 49.6%

FTI said these point to structural issues that require urgent and serious reform.

On the forms corruption takes, executives most frequently cited:

Public procurement corruption (such as rigged specifications and bid collusion): 81.4%

Bribery and solicitation of benefits: 72.6%

Policy corruption benefiting specific groups: 69.8%

Influence-peddling and trading positions in state agencies: 40.2%

The poll suggests corruption is occurring at both operational and policy levels.