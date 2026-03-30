FTI Board Elections Begin Amidst Proxy Row and High-Profile Withdrawal

The race for the 17th FTI chairmanship enters a decisive phase as members vote for a new board following Chana Poomee’s exit over governance allegations.
The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has commenced its 2026 Annual General Meeting today (30 March) to elect its new Board of Directors, a high-stakes process that serves as the gateway to appointing the organisation’s 17th chairman.
According to Thansettakij, the election follows a period of significant internal friction. The leadership race, originally a three-way contest, was upended by the sudden withdrawal of Chana Poomee, a vice chairman and former senior executive at Siam Cement Group (SCG).
His exit leaves Apichit Prasoprat and Pimjai Leeissaranukul as the primary contenders to succeed the outgoing chairman, Kriengkrai Thiennukul.
Controversy Over 'Proxy Voting' and Corporate Influence
Chana’s departure follows a series of allegations regarding "unusual" election practices. Reports surfaced suggesting that major industrial players were pressuring suppliers to register as FTI members to bolster specific voting blocs, with some claims even alleging the forgery of signatures to appoint company employees as voting proxies.
In a robust defence, Chana clarified that his withdrawal was a move to protect the integrity of his former organisation, SCG, rather than an admission of wrongdoing.
"The decision to step down is based on the principle of protecting the institution," Chana stated. "I did not wish for internal conflicts to further impact the wider industrial community."
He addressed the "proxy row" by explaining that because members must select 248 representatives from a list of 500—a process he described as "complex and time-consuming"—it has long been an industry tradition for various factions to provide facilitators to assist in marking ballots.
He maintained that final voting authority always remains with the registered member.
The Path to the Chairmanship
Today’s vote determines the composition of the board that will ultimately select the next leader in April. Under the FTI’s constitution, the board is comprised of 372 members:
Elected Members (248): Two-thirds of the board, voted in today by the general assembly.
Appointed Members (124): One-third of the board, representing 48 industry groups and 76 provincial chapters.
A New Alignment
Despite his withdrawal, Chana has thrown his weight behind Pimjai Leeissaranukul, the vice chairman of the FTI and chairperson of the Institute of Creative Industries.
She is now positioned as the reformist candidate, tasked with addressing the "low-growth trap" facing Thai SMEs amidst global economic volatility.
Her rival, Apichit, carries significant influence as the chairman of the SME Development Institute. The winner will inherit a mandate to navigate Thai industry through an era of soaring energy costs and shifting geopolitical alliances.