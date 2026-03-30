FTI Board Elections Begin Amidst Proxy Row and High-Profile Withdrawal

The race for the 17th FTI chairmanship enters a decisive phase as members vote for a new board following Chana Poomee’s exit over governance allegations.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has commenced its 2026 Annual General Meeting today (30 March) to elect its new Board of Directors, a high-stakes process that serves as the gateway to appointing the organisation’s 17th chairman.

According to Thansettakij, the election follows a period of significant internal friction. The leadership race, originally a three-way contest, was upended by the sudden withdrawal of Chana Poomee, a vice chairman and former senior executive at Siam Cement Group (SCG).

His exit leaves Apichit Prasoprat and Pimjai Leeissaranukul as the primary contenders to succeed the outgoing chairman, Kriengkrai Thiennukul.

Controversy Over 'Proxy Voting' and Corporate Influence

Chana’s departure follows a series of allegations regarding "unusual" election practices. Reports surfaced suggesting that major industrial players were pressuring suppliers to register as FTI members to bolster specific voting blocs, with some claims even alleging the forgery of signatures to appoint company employees as voting proxies.

In a robust defence, Chana clarified that his withdrawal was a move to protect the integrity of his former organisation, SCG, rather than an admission of wrongdoing.