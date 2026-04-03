Hun Manet denies Cambodia needs Thai oil, orders probe

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has denied that his country depends on oil from Thailand, after reports emerged alleging that illegally obtained Thai fuel was being sold in Cambodia.
In a post on his personal Facebook account on April 3, 2026, Hun Manet said he had seen a report by Thai media concerning an alleged network stealing oil illegally from Thailand for sale in Cambodia.
He said he had instructed Keo Rottanak, Cambodia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, along with relevant authorities and the Cambodian government, to investigate the case in detail.
Hun Manet said that if the allegation proved true, all related leads should be thoroughly examined and strict legal action should follow.
He added that if any oil company’s licence was found to be involved, it should be revoked. If any Cambodian government official or military figure was implicated, that person should be removed from office and expelled from the relevant ranks, regardless of status or position.
The Cambodian leader also stressed that Cambodia had suspended all imports of oil and gas from Thailand since June 2025 and no longer needed to buy fuel from its neighbour.
According to Hun Manet, Cambodia now has sufficient supplies from other sources, making further imports from Thailand unnecessary. Khmer Times also reported on April 3 that Hun Manet said Cambodia had no need to import fuel and gas from Thailand.