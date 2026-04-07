Qatar Airways expands Doha flight network to 120 destinations

TUESDAY, APRIL 07, 2026

Qatar Airways says all Doha flights continue via designated corridors, with the updated schedule set to serve more than 120 destinations by mid-May 2026.

  • Qatar Airways announced it will expand its flight network to operate services to more than 120 destinations from its Doha hub.
  • The updated flight schedule includes both inbound and outbound flights.
  • This network expansion is scheduled to be completed by mid-May 2026.

Qatar Airways announced its latest flight schedule on April 7, 2026, adding both inbound and outbound flights from Doha to more than 120 destinations across its network by mid-May 2026.

All flights to and from Doha continue to operate via designated flight corridors, in close coordination with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

Please note that flight schedules may be changed or cancelled due to operational factors, regulatory requirements, safety considerations, or other circumstances beyond the airline’s control.

Passengers with confirmed tickets for flights in the updated schedule will be contacted with their new flight details. Please check the Qatar Airways website or app, and make sure your contact information is correct and up to date.

Qatar Airways expands Doha flight network to 120 destinations

The airline has asked passengers to travel to their departure airport only if they hold a valid confirmed ticket.

Qatar Airways said it is continuing to operate to the fullest extent possible under current constraints to help passengers reach their destinations safely. The airline also apologised for the inconvenience during this period and thanked passengers for their patience and understanding.

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 170 destinations worldwide through Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha, which Skytrax has named the “Best Airport in the Middle East” for 11 consecutive years, “World’s Best Airport Shopping” for three straight years, and the “World’s Best Airport” in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

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