Qatar Airways expands Doha flight network to 120 destinations

Qatar Airways announced its latest flight schedule on April 7, 2026, adding both inbound and outbound flights from Doha to more than 120 destinations across its network by mid-May 2026.

All flights to and from Doha continue to operate via designated flight corridors, in close coordination with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

Please note that flight schedules may be changed or cancelled due to operational factors, regulatory requirements, safety considerations, or other circumstances beyond the airline’s control.

Passengers with confirmed tickets for flights in the updated schedule will be contacted with their new flight details. Please check the Qatar Airways website or app, and make sure your contact information is correct and up to date.