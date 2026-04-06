Skymark Airlines mulling fuel surcharges for domestic flights

Skymark Airlines is considering implementing fuel surcharges for domestic flights as early as spring 2027, citing rising fuel costs amid the worsening situation in the Middle East, it was learned Monday(April 6).

The Japanese airline believes that corporate efforts alone cannot offset the increased costs. Fuel surcharges are often added to international airfares.

Among Japanese airlines, only Fuji Dream Airlines, a regional carrier based in the central city of Shizuoka, currently adds fuel surcharges to domestic fares.