Third Japan-linked LPG carrier clears Hormuz blockade safely

MONDAY, APRIL 06, 2026
|
Jiji Press

Green Asha, owned by an Indian affiliate of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, reported no crew injuries or hull damage after leaving the Persian Gulf for India.

  • An LPG carrier named Green Asha, affiliated with Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, has become the third Japan-linked vessel to safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
  • The Indian-flagged ship reported no damage to its hull and no health issues among its crew, none of whom are Japanese nationals.
  • The passage of this and two previous vessels has reduced the number of stranded Japan-linked ships in the Persian Gulf from 45 to 42.

A liquefied petroleum gas carrier affiliated with Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. has passed through the Strait of Hormuz under a de facto blockade, becoming the third Japan-linked vessel to do so, officials of the shipping company said Monday (April 6).

The Indian-flagged ship, Green Asha, is owned by an Indian affiliate of Mitsui O.S.K., the officials said. No Japanese crew members are aboard the vessel, which is sailing toward India after leaving the Persian Gulf, they added.

So far, a liquefied natural gas carrier jointly owned by Mitsui O.S.K. and an Omani company, along with another LPG tanker of an Indian affiliate of the Japanese shipping company, have transited the strait.

According to the transport ministry, each vessel, including the third one, reported no health issues among crew and no damage to the hull.

Since the deterioration of the Iran situation, 45 Japan-linked vessels have been stranded in the Persian Gulf, but the figure is now down to 42.

"The government will intensify information gathering and provide information carefully and attentively," Transport Minister Yasushi Kaneko told reporters on Monday.

Third Japan-linked LPG carrier clears Hormuz blockade safely

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy