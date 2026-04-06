Third Japan-linked LPG carrier clears Hormuz blockade safely

A liquefied petroleum gas carrier affiliated with Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. has passed through the Strait of Hormuz under a de facto blockade, becoming the third Japan-linked vessel to do so, officials of the shipping company said Monday (April 6).

The Indian-flagged ship, Green Asha, is owned by an Indian affiliate of Mitsui O.S.K., the officials said. No Japanese crew members are aboard the vessel, which is sailing toward India after leaving the Persian Gulf, they added.

So far, a liquefied natural gas carrier jointly owned by Mitsui O.S.K. and an Omani company, along with another LPG tanker of an Indian affiliate of the Japanese shipping company, have transited the strait.