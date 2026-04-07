HRH Princess Sirivannavari to deliver keynote on Thai national costume in The Hague on April 9

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya will visit The Hague on April 9, 2026, where Her Royal Highness will graciously deliver a keynote lecture on Chud Thai Phra Ratcha Niyom, continuing the royal aspiration of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother to preserve and pass on Thailand’s cultural heritage through national dress.





The Department of Cultural Promotion, under the Ministry of Culture, announced on April 7 the organisation of the project Promotion and Dissemination of Thai Dress: The Heritage of Thai Textiles and Craftsmanship to the International Stage. The first roadshow will be held on April 9–10, 2026, at Hotel Des Indes in The Hague, the Netherlands.

On April 9, Her Royal Highness will graciously preside as keynote speaker at an academic forum and knowledge-sharing session on Chud Thai Phra Ratcha Niyom, and will deliver a lecture on “The Evolution of Chud Thai and Thai Textiles” under the theme “CHUD THAI: The Knowledge, Craftsmanship, and Practices of the Thai National Costume.”