HRH Princess Sirivannavari to deliver keynote on Thai national costume in The Hague on April 9

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya will visit The Hague on April 9, 2026, where Her Royal Highness will graciously deliver a keynote lecture on Chud Thai Phra Ratcha Niyom, continuing the royal aspiration of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother to preserve and pass on Thailand’s cultural heritage through national dress.
The Department of Cultural Promotion, under the Ministry of Culture, announced on April 7 the organisation of the project Promotion and Dissemination of Thai Dress: The Heritage of Thai Textiles and Craftsmanship to the International Stage. The first roadshow will be held on April 9–10, 2026, at Hotel Des Indes in The Hague, the Netherlands.
On April 9, Her Royal Highness will graciously preside as keynote speaker at an academic forum and knowledge-sharing session on Chud Thai Phra Ratcha Niyom, and will deliver a lecture on “The Evolution of Chud Thai and Thai Textiles” under the theme “CHUD THAI: The Knowledge, Craftsmanship, and Practices of the Thai National Costume.”
The programme will feature presentations of all eight styles of Chud Thai Phra Ratcha Niyom, alongside the three styles of royal-bestowed shirts for men. It will also include demonstrations of traditional Thai craftsmanship, such as yan lipao basketry and gold and silver couching embroidery. The exhibition is curated not merely as a display of historical attire, but as a contemporary interpretation of Thai design, a living heritage that continues to evolve.
The event represents an important step in advancing Thai dress onto the global stage, rooted in the enduring royal initiative of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who has long been devoted to safeguarding and promoting Thailand’s cultural identity, particularly through traditional attire.
Distinguished guests are expected to include members of the diplomatic corps in the Netherlands, ambassadors from 34 countries and their spouses, representatives of international organisations, the Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and spouse, executives from the Permanent Court of Arbitration, representatives of the Netherlands National Commission for UNESCO, as well as members of the private sector.
Throughout the years, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother has worn Chud Thai Phra Ratcha Niyom on numerous occasions, effectively using attire as a form of cultural diplomacy to present Thailand’s identity to the international community.
In 2024, the Cabinet approved Thailand’s proposal to submit “CHUD THAI: The Knowledge, Craftsmanship, and Practices of the Thai National Costume” to UNESCO for inscription on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, with consideration scheduled for the 21st session of the Intergovernmental Committee in December 2026.
The eight styles of Chud Thai Phra Ratcha Niyom, Ruean Ton, Chitralada, Amarin, Boromphiman, Dusit, Chakri, Siwalai, and Chakkraphat, were royally named after halls and residences within the Grand Palace and Dusit Palace. The three styles of royal-bestowed shirts for men likewise reflect dignity, honour and the evolution of Thai sartorial heritage.
As a result, Chud Thai Phra Ratcha Niyom stands as a cultural legacy of profound significance bestowed upon the Thai people. It has become a foundation for expressing Thai identity in a global context and continues to inspire further development across generations.
Today, the tradition is being preserved and reinterpreted, reflecting the dynamic nature of Thai culture, one that adapts to contemporary contexts while maintaining its essential character.
This presentation therefore goes beyond preservation; it reaffirms Thai craftsmanship as a living cultural asset, ready to be recognised on the world stage in a sustainable and enduring way.