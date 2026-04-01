Thailand Honours Royal ‘Supreme Artist’ with Nationwide Cultural Celebration

The Fine Arts Department invites the public to honour HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s birthday with free museum entry, seminars, and outdoor theatre.

The Fine Arts Department has officially invited the public to participate in the 2026 Thai Heritage Conservation Day celebrations, marking a week of nationwide events dedicated to the preservation of the country’s vast cultural landscape.

Observed annually on 2 April, the date coincides with the birthday of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Recognised by the government for her tireless dedication to the arts, the Princess is celebrated as the nation’s “Supreme Artist.”

This year’s festivities serve as both a royal tribute and a strategic campaign to foster a sense of guardianship over Thailand’s historical identity.

A Week of Living History

The official programme commences on Thursday, 2 April, with a dual focus: physical preservation and ceremonial celebration.

The morning will see large-scale cleaning campaigns at four major historical landmarks, involving civil servants and local volunteers. This will be followed by an evening opening ceremony at 18:00 to launch the "Thai Heritage Conservation Week."

