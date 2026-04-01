Thailand Honours Royal ‘Supreme Artist’ with Nationwide Cultural Celebration

The Fine Arts Department invites the public to honour HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s birthday with free museum entry, seminars, and outdoor theatre.
The Fine Arts Department has officially invited the public to participate in the 2026 Thai Heritage Conservation Day celebrations, marking a week of nationwide events dedicated to the preservation of the country’s vast cultural landscape.
Observed annually on 2 April, the date coincides with the birthday of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Recognised by the government for her tireless dedication to the arts, the Princess is celebrated as the nation’s “Supreme Artist.”
This year’s festivities serve as both a royal tribute and a strategic campaign to foster a sense of guardianship over Thailand’s historical identity.
A Week of Living History
The official programme commences on Thursday, 2 April, with a dual focus: physical preservation and ceremonial celebration.
The morning will see large-scale cleaning campaigns at four major historical landmarks, involving civil servants and local volunteers. This will be followed by an evening opening ceremony at 18:00 to launch the "Thai Heritage Conservation Week."
Between 2 and 8 April, the National Museum Bangkok will serve as the cultural hub for the festival. Visitors can expect a diverse itinerary, including:
Academic Seminars (4–8 April): Experts will lead discussions on recent archaeological finds, including the discovery of ceremonial drums in Phetchaburi and the historical narratives of border-zone Khmer temples.
Traditional Performance Arts: Each evening at 18:00, the Office of the Performing Arts will host open-air performances. The line-up includes the Khon masked dance (Ramakien), Lakhon Nok (Sang Thong), and the ancient Lakhon Chatri (Manora).
Open Doors for All
In a significant move to encourage public engagement, Phanombut Chantharachot, director-general of the Fine Arts Department, confirmed that entry fees will be waived on 2 April for all registered ancient monuments, historical parks, and national museums across the kingdom.
Notably, this gesture of "open doors" extends to both Thai nationals and international tourists.
“Conserving Thai heritage is not merely about maintaining 'old things',” the Department stated in its briefing. “It is about safeguarding the roots and identity that define us, ensuring they are passed down with pride to future generations.”
A Legacy of Awareness
Since the Cabinet’s resolution in 1985 to establish this day, the initiative has grown into a massive collaborative effort between the state and the private sector.
Since 1992, the steering committee has introduced specific thematic focuses—ranging from Thai music to traditional craftsmanship—to ensure that all facets of the nation's "intangible" heritage receive the same protection as its stone ruins.
Through exhibitions and volunteer networks, such as the local ‘Cultural Heritage Volunteers,’ the 2026 programme aims to ensure that Thailand’s history remains a living, breathing part of modern life rather than a relic of the past.