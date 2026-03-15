Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Preserves Phraewa Silk Legacy in Kalasin Visit

Her Royal Highness provides royal guidance to community artisans, championing "Sustainable Fashion" and the preservation of ancient Phu Thai heritage.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya recently journeyed to the Phraewa Silk Weaving Arts and Crafts Centre in Kam Muang District, Kalasin Province, to preside over an exhibition celebrating the profound wisdom of Thai textiles and community handicrafts.

Upon her arrival, Her Royal Highness was loyally received by a distinguished delegation, including the Minister of Commerce, Suphajee Suthumpun; the Minister of Culture, Sabida Thaiseth; and the Deputy Minister of Interior, Sasithorn Kittitharakul, alongside high-ranking civil servants, community leaders, and a vast multitude of local citizens.

Royal Patronage of Local Wisdom

Her Royal Highness graciously viewed the exquisite handiwork of 30 distinct local weaving groups. During the visit, the Princess took a keen interest in the intricate craftsmanship of "Phraewa Silk," often referred to as the "Queen of Silk."

Her Royal Highness observed the comprehensive lifecycle of silk production, from the initial stages of sericulture to the complex final weaving processes that define the Phu Thai identity.