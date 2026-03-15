Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Preserves Phraewa Silk Legacy in Kalasin Visit

Her Royal Highness provides royal guidance to community artisans, championing "Sustainable Fashion" and the preservation of ancient Phu Thai heritage.
Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya recently journeyed to the Phraewa Silk Weaving Arts and Crafts Centre in Kam Muang District, Kalasin Province, to preside over an exhibition celebrating the profound wisdom of Thai textiles and community handicrafts.
Upon her arrival, Her Royal Highness was loyally received by a distinguished delegation, including the Minister of Commerce, Suphajee Suthumpun; the Minister of Culture, Sabida Thaiseth; and the Deputy Minister of Interior, Sasithorn Kittitharakul, alongside high-ranking civil servants, community leaders, and a vast multitude of local citizens.
Royal Patronage of Local Wisdom
Her Royal Highness graciously viewed the exquisite handiwork of 30 distinct local weaving groups. During the visit, the Princess took a keen interest in the intricate craftsmanship of "Phraewa Silk," often referred to as the "Queen of Silk."
Her Royal Highness observed the comprehensive lifecycle of silk production, from the initial stages of sericulture to the complex final weaving processes that define the Phu Thai identity.
In a gesture of royal benevolence, Her Royal Highness granted an audience to artisans who had previously received her royal suggestions.
These entrepreneurs presented their latest works, which successfully integrate the Princess’s royal initiative, "Thai Textiles: Wearing with Joy," and the global concept of "Sustainable Fashion."
By blending ancient ancestral patterns with contemporary designs and employing eco-friendly natural dyes, the weavers have successfully revitalised their heritage while securing a stable and sustainable income for their families.
A Legacy Continued
The visit carried deep emotional significance for the local community. The Kalasin Phraewa Silk Weaving Arts and Crafts Centre was established in 1977 following the royal initiative of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who first recognised the unique beauty of the Phu Thai people’s "Pha Biang" (shoulder shawls).
Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari is widely regarded by the villagers as the "Light of Continuation," shining forth the royal determination of her grandmother.
Her Royal Highness’s guidance on the use of natural dyes—such as indigo for blue, lac for red, and ebony for green—aligns the ancient craft with the modern "Sustainable Village" philosophy.
Cultural Tribute
Before her departure, Her Royal Highness graced a traditional cultural performance titled "Lan Kham Hom Rum luek" (Remembering the Fragrant Golden Field).
Performed by over 200 women, students, and musicians from leading provincial institutions, the dance served as a poignant tribute to the enduring bond between the Thai Royal Family and the people of the Northeast.
The performance vividly recounted the memories of winter seasons atop the Phu Phan Mountains under the royal grace of Her Majesty the Queen Mother.
To the people of Ban Phon, the presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari represents a renewal of hope, transforming a region once described as impoverished into a globally recognised hub of high-value cultural heritage.