Thai Princess's Creative Legacy on Show at Siam Paragon as WIPO Honour Takes Centre Stage

An exhibition at Siam Paragon celebrates HRH Princess Sirivannavari's fusion of Thai heritage and modern fashion, backed by over 541 registered intellectual property works.
A sweeping exhibition showcasing the creative vision of HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya is now open at Siam Paragon's third floor, offering visitors a rare look at how centuries-old Thai textile traditions have been reimagined for the global stage — and rigorously protected under intellectual property law.
The showcase, running until 30th April, features original designs and royal patterns registered under the Princess's growing IP portfolio, including intricate textile works such as the Dok Rak Ratchakanya and Siri Wachira Phak motifs, alongside the foundational Lai Kho (S-pattern), developed for broader production.
Displayed alongside the garments and fabric designs are the trademarks, design patents, and copyrights that underpin them — a deliberate effort to model responsible creative ownership for Thailand's next generation of designers and artisans.
A Portfolio Built to Last
The scale of the Princess's intellectual property efforts is striking. To date, she has registered 541 IP items spanning 256 design patents, 227 copyrights, and 58 trademarks — including the "Sirivannavari" name and the distinctive Peacock logo, both secured domestically and internationally.
Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property, described the portfolio as a benchmark for the industry.
"Her achievements serve as a model for the new generation of Thai creators to elevate their work to international standards," she said. "This will help generate income, enhance competitiveness, and drive sustainable economic growth rooted in local wisdom and cultural heritage."
The trademark registrations, in particular, serve a dual purpose: protecting the authenticity of the Princess's creative output while preventing brand dilution in overseas markets where Thai textiles are increasingly sought after.
Transforming Lives Through Craft
The impact of the Princess's work extends well beyond the catwalk. By collaborating with the Department of Community Development and encouraging weavers to adopt more complex, IP-protected designs, her initiatives have directly benefited an estimated 800,000 households and generated more than 200 billion baht in grassroots economic value.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun, who presided over the exhibition launch, placed the achievement in its royal context.
"Her Royal Highness continues the royal legacy of Her Majesty the Queen Mother regarding Thai textiles," she said, adding that the Princess's dedication had helped provide sustainable income for villagers across the country through the Pha Thai Sai Sanook ("Thai Cloth is Fun") concept.
Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand (SACIT) director and craft expert Dr Anucha Thirakanont credited the Princess with modernizing the weaving community’s outlook through her forward-looking philosophy.
"Time changes, people change," he noted. "To do the same as what was done before would not work for the present."
That outlook has seen traditional weavers embrace new colour palettes and contemporary design influences without sacrificing the integrity of their craft.
Global Recognition
The exhibition coincides with – and celebrates – the Princess's receipt of the WIPO Award for Creative Excellence 2025, presented by the World Intellectual Property Organization in August 2025.
The honour recognises not only her artistic talent but also the tangible socio-economic benefits her work has delivered to Thai artisans and communities.
It is the kind of international validation that, officials say, reinforces Thailand's ambitions to position itself as a creative economy powerhouse — one where cultural heritage is not merely preserved but commercially protected and globally competitive.
A Creative Vision That Extends Beyond Textiles
For all the focus on silk and pattern-making, the exhibition also underscores that the Princess's creative ambitions are far broader. As Chair of the Artistic Committee of the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra (RBSO), she has overseen a rigorous transformation of the ensemble into a leading Southeast Asian orchestra capable of meeting the most exacting European standards.
Wanchai Yan-ubol of the RBSO Foundation described a hands-on approach that goes well beyond ceremonial patronage.
The Princess has composed eight major works, including violin and piano concertos, and her process draws on sophisticated global collaboration — inviting a Greek pianist and a German violinist to work together in France to help refine her scores.
Structurally, she mandated a full re-auditioning of the entire orchestra and introduced the practice of setting seasonal programmes a full year in advance.
The results have been tangible. A 2023 European Tour taking in Vienna, Munich, and Paris culminated in a ten-minute standing ovation at Vienna's Golden Hall — widely regarded as one of the world's most demanding concert venues.
Wanchai also highlighted the Princess's distinctive "inspiration sessions", in which she used slides and storytelling to help musicians grasp the emotional imagination behind the notes, ensuring that technical precision was matched by genuine depth of feeling.
This orchestral work, much like her textile initiatives, speaks to a unified philosophy: that Thai creativity, when nurtured, structured, and presented with rigour, can command the highest international stages.
Commemorative Stamps Mark the Moment
To mark the occasion, Thailand Post, in collaboration with the Department of Intellectual Property, has released a commemorative stamp set honouring the Princess.
According to Methin Leeyakard of Thailand Post, the stamps are conceived as a "historical chronicle" — a durable record of a creative era that spans 143 years of Thai postal history while looking firmly towards a digital future.
The stamps feature the Princess's portrait in traditional Thai attire alongside imagery of the WIPO award and the royal monogram "SR", set against the Sirirajchapatraporn textile pattern in orange tones – an original design of her own creation.
Thailand Post CEO Dr Dhanant Subhadrabandhu described the series as intended "to inspire further creative development and raise awareness of the value of intellectual property among the public."
For younger audiences, the stamps are available through the ThailandPostMart application, ensuring the milestone reaches a digital-native generation and that this chapter of Thai cultural history endures in accessible form.
A Model for the Creative Economy
Taken together—the textile revival, the IP portfolio, the orchestral diplomacy, and now the philatelic record—the Princess's diverse initiatives converge into a coherent and replicable model for Thailand's creative economy.
Deputy Prime Minister Suphajee described the exhibition as a testament to the Princess's perseverance and her role as an inspiration for all Thai creators.
By protecting 541 items of intellectual property and helping generate over 200 billion baht in economic value, she has demonstrated that creativity is not merely a cultural pursuit but a strategic engine for national development.
The message to Thailand's emerging generation of artists, designers, and craftspeople is clear: protect your work, modernise your vision, and the world will take notice.
The exhibition at Siam Paragon, third floor, runs until 30th April and is free to visit.