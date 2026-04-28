Thai Princess's Creative Legacy on Show at Siam Paragon as WIPO Honour Takes Centre Stage

That outlook has seen traditional weavers embrace new colour palettes and contemporary design influences without sacrificing the integrity of their craft.

Global Recognition

The exhibition coincides with – and celebrates – the Princess's receipt of the WIPO Award for Creative Excellence 2025, presented by the World Intellectual Property Organization in August 2025.

The honour recognises not only her artistic talent but also the tangible socio-economic benefits her work has delivered to Thai artisans and communities.

It is the kind of international validation that, officials say, reinforces Thailand's ambitions to position itself as a creative economy powerhouse — one where cultural heritage is not merely preserved but commercially protected and globally competitive.

A Creative Vision That Extends Beyond Textiles

For all the focus on silk and pattern-making, the exhibition also underscores that the Princess's creative ambitions are far broader. As Chair of the Artistic Committee of the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra (RBSO), she has overseen a rigorous transformation of the ensemble into a leading Southeast Asian orchestra capable of meeting the most exacting European standards.

Wanchai Yan-ubol of the RBSO Foundation described a hands-on approach that goes well beyond ceremonial patronage.

The Princess has composed eight major works, including violin and piano concertos, and her process draws on sophisticated global collaboration — inviting a Greek pianist and a German violinist to work together in France to help refine her scores.

Structurally, she mandated a full re-auditioning of the entire orchestra and introduced the practice of setting seasonal programmes a full year in advance.

The results have been tangible. A 2023 European Tour taking in Vienna, Munich, and Paris culminated in a ten-minute standing ovation at Vienna's Golden Hall — widely regarded as one of the world's most demanding concert venues.

Wanchai also highlighted the Princess's distinctive "inspiration sessions", in which she used slides and storytelling to help musicians grasp the emotional imagination behind the notes, ensuring that technical precision was matched by genuine depth of feeling.

This orchestral work, much like her textile initiatives, speaks to a unified philosophy: that Thai creativity, when nurtured, structured, and presented with rigour, can command the highest international stages.

Commemorative Stamps Mark the Moment

To mark the occasion, Thailand Post, in collaboration with the Department of Intellectual Property, has released a commemorative stamp set honouring the Princess.

According to Methin Leeyakard of Thailand Post, the stamps are conceived as a "historical chronicle" — a durable record of a creative era that spans 143 years of Thai postal history while looking firmly towards a digital future.

The stamps feature the Princess's portrait in traditional Thai attire alongside imagery of the WIPO award and the royal monogram "SR", set against the Sirirajchapatraporn textile pattern in orange tones – an original design of her own creation.

Thailand Post CEO Dr Dhanant Subhadrabandhu described the series as intended "to inspire further creative development and raise awareness of the value of intellectual property among the public."

For younger audiences, the stamps are available through the ThailandPostMart application, ensuring the milestone reaches a digital-native generation and that this chapter of Thai cultural history endures in accessible form.

A Model for the Creative Economy

Taken together—the textile revival, the IP portfolio, the orchestral diplomacy, and now the philatelic record—the Princess's diverse initiatives converge into a coherent and replicable model for Thailand's creative economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Suphajee described the exhibition as a testament to the Princess's perseverance and her role as an inspiration for all Thai creators.

By protecting 541 items of intellectual property and helping generate over 200 billion baht in economic value, she has demonstrated that creativity is not merely a cultural pursuit but a strategic engine for national development.

The message to Thailand's emerging generation of artists, designers, and craftspeople is clear: protect your work, modernise your vision, and the world will take notice.

The exhibition at Siam Paragon, third floor, runs until 30th April and is free to visit.



