End of an era — Canon Korat sends out final shipment

Canon Ratchasima Factory has officially ended its operations after holding a final shipment ceremony on June 12, 2026, bringing all production at the plant to a complete close.
The move marks the end of one of Nakhon Ratchasima’s important manufacturing bases, after the factory had played a role in Canon’s export production network for more than a decade.
Images of the final truck leaving the factory, carrying the message “Canon Korat’s final shipment, 100% production line closure”, were shared online and drew emotional reactions from many current and former employees who had once been part of the organisation.
The Korat plant was the second factory operated by Canon Hi-Tech (Thailand) Co., Ltd. The company was established in Thailand in 1990 and began production in 1991, manufacturing inkjet printers, printers and paper-handling equipment for export to global markets.
After Canon Hi-Tech (Thailand) reached cumulative production of 100 million units in 2009, the company expanded its investment and built a new factory in Nakhon Ratchasima.
The plant officially opened in 2013, with Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn graciously presiding over the opening ceremony.
For more than 10 years, the factory served as one of Canon’s key production bases in Thailand and became an important source of employment for the electronics manufacturing sector in the Northeast.
The closure forms part of the company’s restructuring of its production base to improve operational efficiency and respond to changes in the global manufacturing industry.
June 12, 2026, therefore marked the official end of Canon Ratchasima Factory’s role after years of producing goods for export markets.