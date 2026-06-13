End of an era — Canon Korat sends out final shipment

Canon Hi-Tech’s second factory in Korat

The Korat plant was the second factory operated by Canon Hi-Tech (Thailand) Co., Ltd. The company was established in Thailand in 1990 and began production in 1991, manufacturing inkjet printers, printers and paper-handling equipment for export to global markets.

After Canon Hi-Tech (Thailand) reached cumulative production of 100 million units in 2009, the company expanded its investment and built a new factory in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The plant officially opened in 2013, with Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn graciously presiding over the opening ceremony.

For more than 10 years, the factory served as one of Canon’s key production bases in Thailand and became an important source of employment for the electronics manufacturing sector in the Northeast.

The closure forms part of the company’s restructuring of its production base to improve operational efficiency and respond to changes in the global manufacturing industry.

June 12, 2026, therefore marked the official end of Canon Ratchasima Factory’s role after years of producing goods for export markets.