Krungthai Bank Enters New Decade, Building on 60 Years of Trust to Drive Sustainable Growth for Thailand

Krungthai Bank celebrates its 60th anniversary, pledging to drive sustainable economic growth through digital innovation and national partnership.
Krungthai Bank has hosted the "Krungthai 60th Anniversary Gala Dinner" to mark six decades of operations, expressing its gratitude to customers and commercial partners across all sectors for their enduring trust.
Celebrating its role as a pivotal force in the country's development, the bank reaffirmed its commitment as a key national corporate partner dedicated to creating opportunities and driving sustainable economic growth as it enters its seventh decade.
Presiding over the event, Dr Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, expressed pride in returning to the bank in his capacity as a former chairman of the board. He highlighted Krungthai's evolution from a state-owned commercial bank into a true "commercial bank for all Thai people".
"I am fully confident that Krungthai Bank will remain a vital engine driving Thailand forward amid global economic challenges, AI technological transitions, and climate change, leading the Thai public towards long-term sustainability," Dr Ekniti said.
Lavaron Sangsnit, chairman of Krungthai Bank, emphasised that over the past 60 years, the institution has been an integral part of the nation’s growth.
"Every step Krungthai has taken is a step taken alongside the Thai people, the national economy, and the millions of futures we are dedicated to building together on a firm foundation," he stated.
Payong Srivanich, president of Krungthai Bank, noted that the bank’s sustained growth reflects its commitment to upgrading financial and digital infrastructure, expanding inclusive financial access, and supporting critical government social welfare measures.
"The bank’s success over six decades stems from customer trust and strong cross-sector partnerships," Payong added. "Krungthai’s next step is to collaborate with partners to create new opportunities, helping customers navigate a rapidly changing world through digital technology, financial innovation, and data-driven capabilities. We will deliver smart, secure, and accessible services while upholding transparency, good governance, and sustainable value creation."
The gala featured a commemorative exhibition entitled "60 Years of Krungthai: Every Step for Millions of Futures", detailing six historical milestones:
The Foundation of a Grand Step (Pre-1966): Formed through the merger of Agriculture Bank and Provincial Bank, Krungthai was established under the emblem of the "Vayupak Bird", symbolising financial stability and public trust.
The Pioneering Step (1966–1981): Opening its first headquarters on Yaowarat Road, the bank expanded its network to cover every province and major district, earning trust as the "Royal Bank" serving both state and society.
The Development-Driving Step (1982–2003): The bank expanded internationally, introduced modern innovations such as ATMs and credit cards, played a leading role in economic recovery following the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis, and backed businesses and agricultural workers nationwide.
Stepping Forward with You (2004–2010): Upgraded service standards under the "Convenient Bank" framework while promoting national heritage through the Krungthai Art Gallery.
The Resilient Step (2011–2021): Accelerated digital transformation through the Krungthai NEXT platform and the "Pao Tang" application, which became Thailand's primary public digital platform. The bank also facilitated vital government relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every Step for Millions of Futures (2022–Present): Continually creating multi-dimensional opportunities through platforms such as Krungthai BUSINESS, Digital Lottery, and the "Thai Help Thai Plus" initiative, alongside driving "Reinvent Thailand" to enhance business competitiveness.
Guests were treated to an exclusive dinner crafted by Chef Vichit Mukura under the theme "Tribute to a Timeless Legacy". The contemporary menu used ingredients sourced directly from the "Krungthai Loves Communities" project.
Courses included "Phatthana / The Precious Beginning", featuring fried crab dip wrapped in taro, fried pounded unripe rice with lobster and coconut, and crispy roti topped with chicken curry mousse—paying tribute to the diverse culinary cultures of Yaowarat where the first branch opened in 1966, using blue swimming crab from Baan Koh Pu, Krabi province.
The main course, "Kaow Samkhan / Major Step to the Future", featured grilled sirloin and red grouper served with green curry sauces, paired with Hom Boon rice from Prakhon Chai district, Buri Ram province, and organic vegetables from Baan Luang Nuea, Chiang Mai province.
The evening featured a historical talk show entitled "A 60-Year Journey Through Time" presented by Dr Wit Sittivaekin, an appearance and musical performance by brand ambassador Bella-Ranee Campen (representing the Krungthai Home for Cash product), and a special live performance by the musical group B5.