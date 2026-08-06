Krungthai Bank Enters New Decade, Building on 60 Years of Trust to Drive Sustainable Growth for Thailand

Krungthai Bank celebrates its 60th anniversary, pledging to drive sustainable economic growth through digital innovation and national partnership.

Krungthai Bank has hosted the "Krungthai 60th Anniversary Gala Dinner" to mark six decades of operations, expressing its gratitude to customers and commercial partners across all sectors for their enduring trust.

Celebrating its role as a pivotal force in the country's development, the bank reaffirmed its commitment as a key national corporate partner dedicated to creating opportunities and driving sustainable economic growth as it enters its seventh decade.

Presiding over the event, Dr Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, expressed pride in returning to the bank in his capacity as a former chairman of the board. He highlighted Krungthai's evolution from a state-owned commercial bank into a true "commercial bank for all Thai people".

"I am fully confident that Krungthai Bank will remain a vital engine driving Thailand forward amid global economic challenges, AI technological transitions, and climate change, leading the Thai public towards long-term sustainability," Dr Ekniti said.



Lavaron Sangsnit, chairman of Krungthai Bank, emphasised that over the past 60 years, the institution has been an integral part of the nation’s growth.