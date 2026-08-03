Thais Help Thais Plus sees over THB86 billion circulate in two months

The government has welcomed what it described as an excellent response to the Thais Help Thais Plus (60/40) programme after more than THB86 billion circulated through the economy during its first two months.

It also highlighted AI tools in the Tung Ngern (Money Bag) app that help small retailers analyse their businesses and reminded participants to use their monthly entitlements before the programme ends on Wednesday (September 30, 2026).

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana provided an update on Thais Help Thais Plus (60/40), a key measure under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul intended to ease living costs and support people’s purchasing power.

As of Friday (July 31, 2026), after two full months of operation, THB86.4426 billion had circulated through the grassroots economy.