Thais Help Thais Plus sees over THB86 billion circulate in two months

MONDAY, AUGUST 03, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thais Help Thais Plus sees over THB86 billion circulate in two months

More than 26 million people and 1,192,636 merchants have joined the programme, while Tung Ngern uses AI to support small retailers.

  • The "Thais Help Thais Plus" (60/40) program circulated over THB86.4 billion through the Thai economy in its first two months.
  • The total circulation consisted of a THB49.6 billion government co-payment (60%) and THB36.8 billion from consumers (40%).
  • This economic activity was driven by massive participation from over 26 million people and nearly 1.2 million merchants.
  • The program is scheduled to end on September 30, 2026, with participants reminded to use their monthly entitlements.

The government has welcomed what it described as an excellent response to the Thais Help Thais Plus (60/40) programme after more than THB86 billion circulated through the economy during its first two months.

It also highlighted AI tools in the Tung Ngern (Money Bag) app that help small retailers analyse their businesses and reminded participants to use their monthly entitlements before the programme ends on Wednesday (September 30, 2026).

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana provided an update on Thais Help Thais Plus (60/40), a key measure under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul intended to ease living costs and support people’s purchasing power.

As of Friday (July 31, 2026), after two full months of operation, THB86.4426 billion had circulated through the grassroots economy.

Thais Help Thais Plus sees over THB86 billion circulate in two months

More than 26 million people use entitlements as retailers go digital

The latest figures showed participation from both consumers and businesses:

Participants: 26,040,623

Participating merchants: 1,192,636

  • Existing merchants from Let's Go Halves Plus confirming their participation through the Tung Ngern app: 977,059
  • New merchants registered through Krungthai Bank: 215,577, representing 18.1% of all participating merchants

The government described the increase in new merchant registrations as evidence of progress in bringing small operators into digital payment and commerce systems.

THB86.4426 billion circulates through grassroots economy

The programme recorded a total transaction value of THB86.4426 billion, broken down as follows:

  • Government co-payment, listed as 60%: THB49.6016 billion
  • Consumer co-payment, listed as 40%: THB36.841 billion

Most transactions, accounting for 96.6% of the total, were made at physical shops, while food-delivery platforms accounted for 3.4%.

The money reached restaurants, retail shops, street vendors and market stalls, helping sustain private consumption at a time when purchasing power was slowing.

Thais Help Thais Plus sees over THB86 billion circulate in two months

AI tools support retailers through Tung Ngern

Beyond short-term economic stimulus, the government said it was also focusing on the longer-term growth of businesses.

Artificial intelligence has been integrated into the Tung Ngern app to help merchants analyse business data, including:

  • Cost and inventory management
  • Cash flow and sales monitoring
  • Building a financial database to improve future access to financing, including loans

Monthly entitlements expire on September 30

Lalida reminded the public that entitlements under Thais Help Thais Plus (60/40) can be used only until Wednesday (September 30, 2026), subject to the following conditions:

  1. The government contributes 60% of eligible spending on goods and services, up to THB200 per person per day.
  2. The entitlement is capped at THB1,000 per person per month.
  3. Any unused monthly allowance cannot be carried over to the following month.

“I encourage people to plan their use of the entitlement each month so they can make full use of the benefit to reduce their families’ living costs. This will also support Thai businesses and help the grassroots economy continue moving forward steadily,” Lalida concluded.

The Nation Editorial Team

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