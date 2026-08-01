Thailand’s tax base under scrutiny as only 5m filers pay income tax

The government’s revenue collection has become a key fiscal issue, with growing debate over Thailand’s narrow personal income tax base.

Personal income tax revenue remains very small when compared with the country’s working-age population. Even when measured against the number of people filing personal income tax returns, the gap between filers and those who actually pay tax remains wide.

Latest data from the Budget Committee showed that, for the 2024 tax year, based on personal income tax returns filed through P.N.D. 90 and P.N.D. 91 in 2025, Thailand’s tax-base structure remains a major concern.

Out of 12.57 million people who filed tax returns, only 5.14 million were actually required to pay tax. This accounted for just 40.9% of all filers.

By contrast, the majority of filers — 7.43 million people, or 59.1% — had no tax liability.

This was because their net income fell within the 0-150,000 baht band, which is exempt from tax under the law.

The figures show that Thailand has a very small proportion of actual personal income taxpayers when compared with both the number of tax filers and the wider working-age population.

The data also reveal a clear concentration of tax burden among higher-income groups.