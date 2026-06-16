Thailand advances 15% global minimum tax on multinationals

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved the collection of a 15% global minimum corporate tax on large multinational companies under an agreement led by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), aiming to prevent profit shifting to tax havens and generate about 10 billion baht in additional state revenue each year.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (June 16), Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, announced that the Cabinet had approved Thailand’s official exchange of Global Minimum Tax information with other countries.

Under the plan, companies will begin submitting information to the Revenue Department in June 2027, when international data exchange is also scheduled to start. The Cabinet also authorised the finance minister or a designated representative to submit the information to international organisations and partner countries.

“The key goal of this policy is to close loopholes used by multinational companies to shift profits to tax havens in order to avoid tax obligations in the countries where they actually conduct business,” Ekniti explained.

The Revenue Department estimates that the top-up tax collected under this mechanism will generate around 10 billion baht a year for the state.