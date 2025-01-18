Global Minimum Tax (GMT) is coming to town.

Its objective is to align tax systems with global standards by requiring large multinational corporations (MNCs) to pay a minimum tax of 15% (Effective Tax Rate or ETR) in every country where they operate, even in jurisdictions with low tax rates, no tax liability, or special tax incentives. This measure is designed to prevent tax avoidance, address unfair tax competition, and curb profit shifting to low-tax jurisdictions while promoting a sustainable, transparent, and fair global economy.

GMT applies to large MNCs operating in at least two countries with annual consolidated group revenues of at least €750 million in at least two out of the four prior accounting periods.

MNCs impacted by GMT can be divided into two main groups: those headquartered in Thailand with overseas operations and those headquartered overseas with operations in Thailand.

GMT in Thailand Effective January 1, 2025

Thailand officially promulgated the Emergency Decree on Top-Up Tax B.E. 2567 (2024) in the Royal Gazette on December 26, 2024, with enforcement starting from January 1, 2025. The key preliminary criteria for imposing the minimum tax are as follows: