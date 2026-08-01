The History of Talad Noi

The Origins of the "Little Market"

The story of Talad Noi dates back to the early Rattanakosin period in the late 18th century. Following the establishment of Bangkok as the new capital, Chinese immigrants settled in Sampeng, which rapidly transformed into the city’s primary commercial centre.

As trade boomed, business naturally spilt over into neighbouring areas. This burgeoning satellite district quickly became known as the secondary trading hub, smaller than Sampeng, but equally vital to daily commerce.