Thailand face Philippines today at 4pm after SEA V Cup opening win

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team will seek a second consecutive victory in the 2026 SEA V Cup when they face the Philippines in Hanoi at 4pm Thailand time on Saturday.

The match is Thailand’s second fixture of the opening leg, which is being staged in the Vietnamese capital from July 31 to August 2. The four-team tournament also features hosts Vietnam and Indonesia before moving to Chiang Mai for the second leg from August 7–9.

Thailand and Vietnam enter Saturday’s matches level on three points after both won their opening fixtures on Friday. Thailand defeated Indonesia 3-1, while Vietnam recorded a four-set victory over the Philippines.

Thailand recover from marathon second set

Thailand opened their campaign with a 25-21, 32-34, 25-21, 25-19 victory over Indonesia on Friday.

The Thai side took the first set 25-21 before a lengthy second-set contest in which Indonesia saved several opportunities and eventually prevailed 34-32.

Thailand regained control in the third set, winning 25-21, before closing out the match 25-19 in the fourth to collect three points from their opening fixture.

Vietnam also began with a 3-1 win, overcoming the Philippines 29-27, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19.

The opening results left Thailand and Vietnam with one victory and three points each. The Philippines and Indonesia remained without a point after one match.