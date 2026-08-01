Thailand face Philippines today at 4pm after SEA V Cup opening win

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team will seek a second consecutive victory in the 2026 SEA V Cup when they face the Philippines in Hanoi at 4pm Thailand time on Saturday.
The match is Thailand’s second fixture of the opening leg, which is being staged in the Vietnamese capital from July 31 to August 2. The four-team tournament also features hosts Vietnam and Indonesia before moving to Chiang Mai for the second leg from August 7–9.
Thailand and Vietnam enter Saturday’s matches level on three points after both won their opening fixtures on Friday. Thailand defeated Indonesia 3-1, while Vietnam recorded a four-set victory over the Philippines.
Thailand opened their campaign with a 25-21, 32-34, 25-21, 25-19 victory over Indonesia on Friday.
The Thai side took the first set 25-21 before a lengthy second-set contest in which Indonesia saved several opportunities and eventually prevailed 34-32.
Thailand regained control in the third set, winning 25-21, before closing out the match 25-19 in the fourth to collect three points from their opening fixture.
Vietnam also began with a 3-1 win, overcoming the Philippines 29-27, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19.
The opening results left Thailand and Vietnam with one victory and three points each. The Philippines and Indonesia remained without a point after one match.
Thailand have won all five of their most recent meetings with the Philippines, although the Philippine side took a set from them during the opening leg of the 2025 SEA V.League.
Their latest meeting came in the semi-finals of the 2025 SEA Games on December 18, when Thailand won 3-0, taking the sets 25-20, 25-19 and 25-21.
Thailand’s five most recent results against the Philippines are:
December 18, 2025 — Thailand won 3-0: 25-20, 25-19, 25-21
August 1, 2025 — Thailand won 3-1: 17-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-20
August 9, 2024 — Thailand won 3-0: 25-18, 25-23, 25-16
August 3, 2024 — Thailand won 3-0: 25-12, 25-18, 25-10
August 11, 2023 — Thailand won 3-0: 25-15, 25-23, 25-18
Despite Thailand’s recent dominance, the Philippines showed signs of improvement by winning the opening set of their 2025 meeting before Thailand recovered to take the match in four.
Setter Natthanicha Jaisaen captains Thailand’s 14-player squad for the opening leg. The confirmed team also includes Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Sasipapron Janthawisut, Warisara Seetaloed and Kaewkalaya Kamulthala.
Thailand’s squad for the Hanoi leg is:
Setters
Middle blockers
Outside hitters
Opposite hitters
Liberos
Head coach Kiattipong “Coach Aod” Radchatagriengkai is assisted by Feng Kun, former Thailand international Onuma Sittirak and Shin Yoshida. Amarin Boonkong serves as team manager.
The remaining officials are sports scientist Ekkalak Pitisa, physiotherapist Suthamas Suthiviriyakul and team doctor Dr Natchai Jitthamvanich.
Saturday’s second match will see Indonesia face hosts Vietnam at 7pm.
The opening leg concludes on Sunday, when the Philippines meet Indonesia at 4pm before Thailand face Vietnam at 7pm.
The second leg will be staged at the 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Stadium from August 7–9, with all four teams playing one another again.
The second-leg programme is:
Friday, August 7
Saturday, August 8
Sunday, August 9
The Thailand–Philippines match is scheduled to begin at 4pm Thailand time on Saturday, August 1.
Thai viewers can follow the match on free-to-air television through one31 and GMM25, while online coverage is available through the oneD application.