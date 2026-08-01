Thailand face Philippines today at 4pm after SEA V Cup opening win

SATURDAY, AUGUST 01, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand face Philippines today at 4pm after SEA V Cup opening win

Thailand meet the Philippines in Hanoi at 4pm on Saturday after opening the 2026 SEA V Cup with a four-set victory over Indonesia

  • Thailand's women's volleyball team will face the Philippines today at 4 PM Thailand time in Hanoi for their second match of the SEA V Cup.
  • The match comes after Thailand secured an opening day 3-1 victory against Indonesia, earning them three points.
  • The Philippines enters the match with zero points after losing their opening game to Vietnam.
  • Thailand has a dominant recent record against the Philippines, having won all five of their most recent meetings.

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team will seek a second consecutive victory in the 2026 SEA V Cup when they face the Philippines in Hanoi at 4pm Thailand time on Saturday.

The match is Thailand’s second fixture of the opening leg, which is being staged in the Vietnamese capital from July 31 to August 2. The four-team tournament also features hosts Vietnam and Indonesia before moving to Chiang Mai for the second leg from August 7–9.

Thailand and Vietnam enter Saturday’s matches level on three points after both won their opening fixtures on Friday. Thailand defeated Indonesia 3-1, while Vietnam recorded a four-set victory over the Philippines.

Thailand recover from marathon second set

Thailand opened their campaign with a 25-21, 32-34, 25-21, 25-19 victory over Indonesia on Friday.

The Thai side took the first set 25-21 before a lengthy second-set contest in which Indonesia saved several opportunities and eventually prevailed 34-32.

Thailand regained control in the third set, winning 25-21, before closing out the match 25-19 in the fourth to collect three points from their opening fixture.

Vietnam also began with a 3-1 win, overcoming the Philippines 29-27, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19.

The opening results left Thailand and Vietnam with one victory and three points each. The Philippines and Indonesia remained without a point after one match.

Thailand hold perfect recent record against Philippines

Thailand have won all five of their most recent meetings with the Philippines, although the Philippine side took a set from them during the opening leg of the 2025 SEA V.League.

Their latest meeting came in the semi-finals of the 2025 SEA Games on December 18, when Thailand won 3-0, taking the sets 25-20, 25-19 and 25-21.

Thailand’s five most recent results against the Philippines are:

December 18, 2025 — Thailand won 3-0: 25-20, 25-19, 25-21
August 1, 2025 — Thailand won 3-1: 17-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-20
August 9, 2024 — Thailand won 3-0: 25-18, 25-23, 25-16
August 3, 2024 — Thailand won 3-0: 25-12, 25-18, 25-10
August 11, 2023 — Thailand won 3-0: 25-15, 25-23, 25-18

Despite Thailand’s recent dominance, the Philippines showed signs of improvement by winning the opening set of their 2025 meeting before Thailand recovered to take the match in four.

Natthanicha captains 14-player squad

Setter Natthanicha Jaisaen captains Thailand’s 14-player squad for the opening leg. The confirmed team also includes Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Sasipapron Janthawisut, Warisara Seetaloed and Kaewkalaya Kamulthala.

Thailand’s squad for the Hanoi leg is:

Setters

  • Natthanicha Jaisaen, captain
  • Serah Ankomah

Middle blockers

  • Kaewkalaya Kamulthala
  • Wimonrat Thanapan
  • Waruni Kanram
  • Kanyarat Kunmueang

Outside hitters

  • Ajcharaporn Kongyot
  • Sasipapron Janthawisut
  • Nirarach Srikuta
  • Warisara Seetaloed

Opposite hitters

  • Nannaphat Moonjakham
  • Papatchaya Phontham

Liberos

  • Jidapa Nahuanong
  • Kalyarat Khamwong

Head coach Kiattipong “Coach Aod” Radchatagriengkai is assisted by Feng Kun, former Thailand international Onuma Sittirak and Shin Yoshida. Amarin Boonkong serves as team manager.

The remaining officials are sports scientist Ekkalak Pitisa, physiotherapist Suthamas Suthiviriyakul and team doctor Dr Natchai Jitthamvanich.

Hanoi leg continues through Sunday

Saturday’s second match will see Indonesia face hosts Vietnam at 7pm.

The opening leg concludes on Sunday, when the Philippines meet Indonesia at 4pm before Thailand face Vietnam at 7pm. 

The second leg will be staged at the 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Stadium from August 7–9, with all four teams playing one another again.

The second-leg programme is:

Friday, August 7

  • 12.45pm: Indonesia v Vietnam
  • 4.15pm: Philippines v Thailand

Saturday, August 8

  • 12.45pm: Vietnam v Philippines
  • 4.15pm: Thailand v Indonesia

Sunday, August 9

  • 12.45pm: Philippines v Indonesia
  • 4.15pm: Thailand v Vietnam

Where to watch Thailand v Philippines live

The Thailand–Philippines match is scheduled to begin at 4pm Thailand time on Saturday, August 1.

Thai viewers can follow the match on free-to-air television through one31 and GMM25, while online coverage is available through the oneD application. 

The Nation Editorial Team

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