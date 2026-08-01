Russian siblings murder inquiry uncovers three more bodies in Chonburi

Two suspects are being questioned over the deaths of five people in Chonburi, while police pursue two alleged accomplices believed to have been involved in the killing of a Thai family.

The investigation expanded after officers found the bodies of two Russian siblings buried together in a wooded area of Huai Yai subdistrict. Police identified the pair as Diana Nazimova, 22, and her 17-year-old brother, Roman Nazimova.

Pol Lt Gen Chatchai Surachetphong, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2, said several parts of the suspects’ statements were consistent with physical evidence and the direction of the investigation.

Police said four people were believed to have been involved across the two cases. Two suspects, identified by the sources as Pong and Thong, were questioned, while officers were searching for two others. Authorities believed the remaining suspects were still in the area and under close surveillance.