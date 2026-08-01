Thailand warned of heavy rain as monsoon trough brings flood risk

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on August 1, 2026, that parts of Thailand would continue to see heavy rain over the next 24 hours, as a monsoon trough lies across the upper North and upper Laos.

The weather is also being influenced by a moderate south-westerly monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

People are advised to beware of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying zones.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are weakening. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are forecast at 1-2 metres, while the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will see waves of about one metre.

In thunderstorm areas, waves may rise above two metres. Boat operators are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.