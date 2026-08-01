Anutin unveils 4P framework to steer Thailand through AI-era global disorder

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has outlined his approach to steering Thailand through global crises, proposing a 4P framework to respond to AI trends and support more widely distributed economic growth.
Speaking on July 31, 2026, at the auditorium of the Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University, Anutin delivered a keynote speech titled “Surviving Crisis and Responding to the New World Order” at The Intania Forum: Surviving Under the New World Order.
Anutin said today’s world may no longer be a New World Order, but rather a New World Disorder — a world without order, without fixed formulas and changing too quickly for old ways of thinking to remain effective.
He said the government must prepare the country to face uncertainty by focusing on flexibility, self-reliance and decisions based on real data.
Thailand, he said, had grown from globalisation, manufacturing bases, exports and tourism. However, the area that must now be urgently strengthened is research and development, or R&D, because the new wave of technology has narrowed the starting gap between many countries. If Thailand invests in the right areas, it is not too late to upgrade its own industries.
Anutin said Thailand could not avoid using modern technology, especially AI, but this must be guided by the 4P principles: Prevention, to prevent negative impacts; Prosper, to generate prosperity; Potential, to raise national capability; and Protection, to ensure technology does not harm human beings, society or nature.
“The government is looking for Thailand’s Critical Path Method, or CPM, to prioritise where limited resources should be used first, so that the country can achieve the highest value with the least time and resources,” Anutin said.
“At the same time, we must build resilience to move the country towards a steady state — a point of stability, security and future growth.”
Anutin said the government’s key goals covered the economy, security, society and disaster preparedness.
Some issues, he said, require the courage to allocate budgets for investment, such as flood prevention systems. Thailand currently spends about 50 billion baht a year on flood compensation, but if the country invests earlier in protective infrastructure, it could greatly reduce long-term damage.
He stressed that the Thai economy remains in good condition, but the major challenge is how to ensure wealth is distributed more evenly rather than concentrated in only some areas.
Thailand should not have only Bangkok as its sole metropolis, he said. The country must build new economic cities, supported by transport systems that connect production, industry, jobs and income.
Anutin said Thailand’s most important resource is its people. Technology can be bought, but people must learn faster, adapt better and have lifelong opportunities to develop.
The government, he said, will mobilise Thai talent to “raise the power of the nation” through education, new skills and opportunities for Thais to become creators, not merely users of technology.
The prime minister said the government would seriously support Thai innovation, from universities and start-ups to industry and defence-related R&D.
If Thailand can produce something domestically, the state must help create markets and real opportunities for use, so that R&D does not end in laboratories but becomes part of the country’s new economy.
Another major mission, he said, is bureaucratic reform. The state must become more agile, transparent and accountable, reduce unnecessary procedures, use technology to improve efficiency and adjust its workforce to match missions.
The goal is not simply to make the state smaller, but to make it smarter and help businesses move faster.
Anutin also said the government is reorganising the state welfare card system to ensure assistance reaches those who are genuinely in need.
At the same time, it aims to create opportunities for working-age people to return to the economy, find jobs, earn income and avoid being dependent only on welfare.
“The government is stable and determined to work for the country,” Anutin said.
“Even if the new world is disorderly, Thailand must not be directionless. The government will use the mindset of engineers to find solutions, the mindset of businesspeople to find opportunities, and the power of all Thai people to help the country grow with stability, sustainability and the ability to determine its own future.”