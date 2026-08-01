Anutin unveils 4P framework to steer Thailand through AI-era global disorder

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has outlined his approach to steering Thailand through global crises, proposing a 4P framework to respond to AI trends and support more widely distributed economic growth.

Speaking on July 31, 2026, at the auditorium of the Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University, Anutin delivered a keynote speech titled “Surviving Crisis and Responding to the New World Order” at The Intania Forum: Surviving Under the New World Order.

Anutin said today’s world may no longer be a New World Order, but rather a New World Disorder — a world without order, without fixed formulas and changing too quickly for old ways of thinking to remain effective.

He said the government must prepare the country to face uncertainty by focusing on flexibility, self-reliance and decisions based on real data.

Thailand, he said, had grown from globalisation, manufacturing bases, exports and tourism. However, the area that must now be urgently strengthened is research and development, or R&D, because the new wave of technology has narrowed the starting gap between many countries. If Thailand invests in the right areas, it is not too late to upgrade its own industries.