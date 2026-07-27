Anutin orders action on labour and capacity risks tied to US tariffs

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered government agencies to accelerate efforts to address forced-labour and excess-production-capacity concerns that could expose Thailand to further US trade measures.

Deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Persvivatana reported on Monday (July 27) that Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, issued the directive before the Cabinet meeting following the United States’ announcement of Section 301 tariffs on more than 60 trading partners. Thailand was placed in the 12.5% tariff group.

Lalida quoted Anutin as saying: “Every agency should look beyond the tariff rate itself and urgently address the risk factors prioritised by the United States, particularly forced labour and excess production capacity, which could be cited as grounds for imposing further trade measures on Thailand in the future.”