US tariff impact on Thailand remains limited amid export exemptions

Global trade-policy tensions have returned to the fore as the United States presses ahead with protectionist measures to safeguard its interests and supply chains.

The latest action invokes Section 301, a law that allows the US to take retaliatory trade action against trading partners.

The measure targets forced-labour issues and covers more than 60 trading partners.

The move places direct pressure on free trade through tariffs and other barriers, raising production costs and forcing further adjustments across global supply chains.

Vinit Visessuvanapoom, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office, said the Finance Ministry was closely monitoring uncertainty surrounding global trade policy.

The US has raised its import tariff on Thai goods from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent, but the government expects the near-term impact to remain limited because the increase is relatively small.

Vietnam, one of Thailand’s main regional competitors, also faces a tariff rate of 12.5 per cent, meaning Thailand is not placed at a competitive disadvantage against Vietnamese products.

Vinit said the impact would also be cushioned by exemptions covering several major Thai exports, including animal and plant products; sugar and sugar products; steel; aluminium scrap; semiconductors and electronic components; and medicines and their components.