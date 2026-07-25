Fiscal Policy Office cuts 2026 Dubai crude forecast to US$82 on weaker demand

Thailand’s Fiscal Policy Office has cut its assumption for the average Dubai crude oil price in 2026 to US$82 a barrel, down from the US$91 estimated in April, as weaker demand and an expected recovery in global supplies ease some pressure on the market.

The revised forecast places the average price within a range of US$77-US$87 a barrel. Despite the reduction, the estimate remains substantially higher than the 2025 average of US$69.40.

Warotai Kosolpisitkul, international economic adviser at the Fiscal Policy Office, said the US$82 estimate was based on a conservative assessment that already incorporated major geopolitical and supply risks.

Lower demand limits price increases

Warothai said declining oil consumption had helped prevent prices from rising further.

The US Energy Information Administration forecast in June that global liquid-fuel consumption would fall by 1.1 million barrels per day in 2026, rather than by 1.1%, as high prices, reduced availability and government measures constrained demand, particularly in Asia.

China reduced crude imports during the first half of the year and relied more heavily on oil held in strategic reserves, according to the FPO’s assessment.

Supply remained constrained during the middle of the year as producers cut output and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz restricted shipments.

The EIA subsequently raised its production forecast after traffic through the strait resumed. It expects most global crude production and trade flows to return close to pre-conflict levels by the end of 2026, with most shut-in output restored during the first quarter of 2027.